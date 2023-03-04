Cara Elizabeth Clanton Weds Christopher Gerald Pope

Cara Elizabeth Clanton and Christopher Gerard Pope, both of Atlanta, Ga., were married on Nov. 5, 2022, in a 5:30 p.m. outdoor ceremony on Euhaw Creek at the home of the bride’s sister and brother-in-law, Ashley and Brenton Bozard, in South Carolina.
The groom’s father officiated. The bride is the daughter of Rad and Barbara Clanton, of Greeneville. The groom’s parents are Gerald and Carol Pope, of Flowery Branch, Ga.
The bride was given in marriage by her parents and escorted by her father. Her engagement ring, which belonged to her maternal grandmother, Boots Bewley, and her wedding ring, which belonged to her paternal grandmother, Irene Clanton, were worn as her “something old.”
She wore a Mori Lee bridal gown. The stunning, sheer, strapless bodice featured corsetry and a romantic sweetheart neckline. Soft tulle over iridescent inlaid fabric created an ethereal effect on this bold ball gown. The glamorous gown featured decadent crystal beading, embroidered appliques, and satin-covered buttons down the back, ending in a chapel length train. The bride wore a rhinestone barrette and a royal length veil previously worn by her mother and both of her sisters. She wore a pearl and diamond bracelet borrowed from her mother and her something blue was a hand-tatted garter previously worn by her mother and sisters.
The bride carried a round bridal bouquet of white and blush flowers and greenery, including Festiva Maximus peonies, Lenora-David Austin garden roses, Sahara spray roses, white lisianthus, and seeded eucalyptus. The bouquet was held by a white ribbon embroidered with the bride’s new monogram and was adorned with brooches in memory of her grandparents and aunt.
The mother of the bride wore a full-length dusty rose gown with a shear overlay embellished with rhinestones and beaded lace.
The groom’s mother was dressed in a full-length, navy silk gown with rhinestone detail on each sleeve.
Matrons of honor were the bride’s sisters, Ashley Bozard of Ridgeland, S.C., and Letha King, of Moore, S.C. Bridesmaids were: Mary Clanton Bozard and Bootsie Bozard, nieces of the bride, of Ridgeland, S.C.; Katie Christian, Augusta Jones, Christine Ladd, Lindsay Rose, and Kylie Yancey, friends of the bride from Atlanta, Ga. Bridesmen were Brendon Dougherty and Clifford Song, friends of the bride from Atlanta. The bridesmaids wore full-length, celadon green chiffon dresses by Dessy. They carried bouquets of magnolia and seeded eucalyptus with white roses, lisianthus, wax flowers, and scabiosa tied with monogrammed ribbons. Bridesmen wore black tuxedos with white vests and ties. Their boutonnieres were of olive twig, rosemary twig, eucalyptus seeds, and scabiosa tied with leather.
Serving as best men were the groom’s son, Jackson Pope, and the groom’s brother, Matthew Pope, of Arlington, Va. Other groomsmen included: Lawrence Pope III, of Chicago, Ill.; South Turk, of Chattanooga, Tenn.; Peter Walsh, of Weymouth, Mass.; and D.J. Kerns, of Braselton, Ga. Groomsmaids were sisters of the groom: Jennifer Do, of Dacula, Ga.; Kimberly Pope, of Moschton, Ga.; and Emily Kerns, of Braselton, Ga. The groom was attired in black tails, while the groomsmen wore black tuxedos and groomsmaids wore celadon green dresses. Ushers were nephews Banks Bozard, of Ridgeland, S.C.; Jennings King, of Moore, S.C., and Jordan Do and Bryant Do, both of Dacula, Ga.
Maya Do, the groom’s niece, of Dacula, Ga., served as the flower girl. She carried a white satin basket filled with both fresh rose petals and dried petals from the first flower bouquet given to the bride by the groom when they were dating. The ring bearer was Everette King, the bride’s nephew from Moore, S.C. In addition to a white satin ring pillow, he also carried a special note written by the bride and presented to the groom by the ring bearer.
The bride’s cousin, Debany Haun, of Denver, Colo., attended the “Bridal Trunk” which was signed by the guests. The wedding and reception directors were friends Pamela Graves, of Bluffton, S.C., and Jennifer Skillman, of Greeneville.
Upon arrival at the outdoor ceremony, guests were invited to enjoy cookies and lemonade served from an antique flower cart as they mingled and listened to pre-ceremony music in the garden. Flower boxes were filled with white winter petunias, pansies, and rosemary. Majestic palms and cotton bole magnolia wreaths lent a southern charm to the festivities.
The guests were seated at sunset in Chiavari gold chairs overlooking the low country river view. The bride and groom exchanged their handwritten vows in front of a custom driftwood arbor designed and built by the father of the bride. The altar table held unity candles in antique candelabra. The late grandparents of the bride and groom were held in memory and represented by eight tapers adorning the altar.
Following the wedding ceremony, guests enjoyed signature cocktails and hors d’oeuvres before dinner. The dinner tables were set along the sea wall which was lined with pillar candles in hurricane globes and dried Tennessee Hydrangeas. White chiffon draped the custom farmhouse tables. Trailing fresh magnolia leaves and dried hydrangeas filling the center were illuminated by silver candelabras holding elegant cream tapers. Flower arrangements contained white hydrangeas, garden roses, lisianthus, stock, wax flowers, scabiosa, ranunculus, seeded and dollar eucalyptus. Completing the table scape were gold chargers and flatware, clear glass dinnerware, and stemware. Placed in the middle of each setting was a white linen napkin with the couple’s monogram in gold thread. Each napkin was embroidered by the bride’s mother.
Providing music for the ceremony, dinner and dancing was the Emerald Empire Band, of Charleston. Guests enjoyed dancing on the portico and patio surrounding the pool which were lined with magnolia greenery and pillar candles of varying heights.
The tiered wedding cake was decorated with rustic line textured buttercream and edible sugar magnolia blooms. The base of the gold cake stand was lined with fresh magnolia leaves. The bride and groom’s toasting flutes were hand-blown crystal with etched heron designs. Following the cake-cutting, the first dance by the bride and groom was, “Wildflowers and Wine.” The bride and her father danced to “My Girl” and the groom danced with his mother to “Return to Pooh Corner”.
Following the reception, the couple departed through a tunnel of sparklers held by their friends and family, leading to the dock where they were boated down Euhaw Creek by the bride’s brother-in-law. The bride wore a white Vera Wang fitted gown, and headpiece worn by her maternal grandmother at her wedding in 1945.
The newlyweds enjoyed a brief stay in Savannah, Ga., and are planning their honeymoon in the future. They are residing in Brookhaven, Ga.
Prenuptial parties included a bridal luncheon given by Joy McGuffin in Greeneville; a bridal shower given by Lindsay Rose and Kylie Yancey in Atlanta, a bachelorette party given by the bridesmaids, a bachelor party given by the groomsmen, a rehearsal dinner hosted by the groom’s parents in Beaufort, S.C., and the bridesmaids’ luncheon hosted by Ashley, Mary Clanton and Bootsie Bozard.