Katilynn Franklin Weds Evan Pierce

Katilynn Rebecca Franklin, of Greeneville, and Evan Johnathan Pierce, of Greeneville, wed in a 4:30 p.m. ceremony at Baileyton United Methodist Church. Pastor Wade McAmis officiated.
The bride’s mother is Jenifer Franklin, of Greeneville.
The groom’s parents are Chad and Nikki Pierce, of Greeneville.
The bride was escorted down the aisle by the groom’s father, Chad Pierce, to welcome her into their family.
The chapel was decorated in white roses and lilies with sage green accents.
The bride was dressed in a mermaid-style gown with a detailed lace train. She wore a full-length veil adorned with glitter and lace.
The bridal bouquet consisted of white lilies and midnight orchids.
The bride’s sisters, Annika Franklin and Victoria Crum, both of Greeneville, served as maid of honor and matron of honor respectively.
Bridesmaids were the bride’s best friends: Taylor Lamb, of Greeneville; Ashlyn Reaves, of Greeneville, and Elizabeth Kumar, of Nashville, and the groom’s cousin, Sarah Maupin, of Greeneville. The attendants wore full-length sage green and charcoal grey dresses.
Kinslee and Kenna Crum, both of Greeneville, served as flower girls.
The groom’s grandfather, Larry Carter, of Greeneville, stood by the groom as the best man.
The groomsmen were the brother of the bride, Elijah Franklin; the brother of the groom, Seth Pierce, and friends Jacob Luttrell, Matthew Page and Jamison Palmer, all of Greeneville.
The ushers were Luke Jones, Ally Brown, Kylee Jones and Alisa Crawford, all of Greeneville.
The wedding director was Amy Brown, of Greeneville.
Out-of-town guests included attendees from California, Florida, Colorado and Maryland.
The wedding reception was an intimate, outdoor event held at the home of the groom’s parents.
The bride is an upcoming graduate of East Tennessee State University and is employed as an ICU Trauma Nurse at Johnson City Medical Center.
The groom is an upcoming Engineer graduate of East Tennessee State University.
Following a honeymoon trip to Tybee Island, Ga., the newlyweds are living in Baileyton.