Leslie Hood and Andrew McElhenny, both of Nashville, were married on September 3 in a 5 p.m. ceremony at Trinity United Methodist Church. The Rev. Dennis Shumate officiated.
The bride is the daughter of Kenneth and Sherry Hood, of Greeneville.
The groom’s parents are Brian and Megan Fox, of Belle Meade.
Given in marriage by her father, the bride’s engagement ring, which belonged to her late grandmother, served as her “something old.”
She wore a classic Oleg Cassini design with a sweetheart neckline embellished with opulent beadwork on the ivory lace bodice. The pleated skirt was cinched at the waist by a wide ivory belt and flowed into a chapel length train. Three-quarter lace sleeves and a sheer, buttoned back with lace motifs added to the drama of the ball gown.
Her royal-length veil was trimmed in Chantilly lace and covered in delicate lace motifs. A blusher veil added a touch of romance to the ivory tulle veil. She wore bracelets borrowed from her mother and grandmother, Charlene Cutshall.
She carried a round bridal bouquet with a mixture of greenery and ivory ranunculus, impatiens, and garden roses with a hint of blush in the center. A white lace handkerchief embroidered in light blue with an “M” and the date served as the “something blue.”
The mother of the bride wore a full-length, dusty rose gown featuring a beaded blouson top and adorned sheer overlay.
The matron of honor was the bride’s best friend, Kelsey Horner Fredericks, of Knoxville.
Bridesmaids were the bride’s sister, Kimberly Hood, of Knoxville; the bride’s hometown friend and former roommate, Mary Elizabeth Thomas, of Seymour; the groom’s sisters Hailey and Rebecca Fox, both of Belle Meade; and close friend of the couple, Tiffany Adams, of Minneapolis. The attendants wore full-length, ivory chiffon dresses featuring a high, illusion neckline that tied behind the neck. They carried bouquets of ivory flowers and greenery.
Junior bridesmaids were Eady Wright and Lily Evatt, cousins of the bride, both of Greeneville; and the groom’s sister, Sarah Fox, of Belle Meade. They wore one shoulder, floor-length petal pink chiffon dresses and carried white hydrangeas.
Caroline Thomas, of Seymour; Elizabeth Brandon and Mary Swint Brandon, both of Franklin, served as flower girls. One of the flower girls carried the basket that was used in the bride’s parents’ wedding with the others carrying ivory satin baskets.
Matthew Fox, the groom’s brother, stood by the groom as the best man.
The groomsmen were Lucien Brandon and Will Vaughn, both of Franklin; Elliott Martin, of Halls; and Preston Dukes, of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina.
Ushers were Colyer Dale, of Nashville, and Basile Montegnese, of San Francisco.
Tate Fredericks, of Knoxville, served as the ring bearer. He carried a pillow that was made from the bride’s grandmother’s wedding gown and used in her parents’ wedding.
The timeless elegance of the sanctuary served as the backdrop for the ceremony. Ivory floral arrangements with cascading greenery atop gold column vases framed the aisle at the back of the church with a matching arrangement decorating the altar. A watercolor crest featuring the couple’s intertwined initials was displayed on the televisions in the sanctuary. Family pews were marked with satin-edge organza ribbon bows that were handmade by the bride.
The exterior of the church was decorated with large pull-string bows of white satin ribbon made by Rilda Robinson of Nashville.
Prior to the ceremony, the couple shared a “first look” in the location where the bride’s grandparents, Ken and Katie Hood, first met in the 1940s.
The reception was held in the ballroom at Link Hills Country Club. Prior to dinner, the guests enjoyed a social hour on the patio that was decorated with white and blue hydrangeas and featured ring toss games made special for the occasion by the bride’s sister.
For the reception, tables were covered with white tablecloths and gold chargers. Round tables were decorated with floating candles in clear glass vases at varying heights and votive candles. Touches of dusty blue accentuated the classic décor. Florals for the centerpieces included a mixture of ivory flowers and light blue hydrangea. The banquet-style head table was covered in white and dusty blue linens with a lace overlay and decorated with white roses, blue hydrangeas, gold votive holders, and light blue candles in glass hurricane candleholders.
The mantle was decorated with a garland of greenery wrapped in fairy lights. Hydrangeas and candle lanterns lined the mantle with an LED sign with the couple’s last name at the center.
At the reception, the bride changed into an Oleg Cassini gown featuring an A-line silhouette and fitted bodice adorned with shimmering lace appliques, cap sleeves, an illusion V-neckline, and an open back surrounded by lace detailing that cascaded down the chapel length train.
A five-tier faux wedding cake, made by the bride, was decorated with white and light blue flowers, as well as pearls. Figurines of the couples’ dogs, Roo and Chico, stood on top the cake. In addition to wedding cake, guests also enjoyed a cookie bar, donut holes, and a selection of pies from Angeez Catering for dessert.
Music for the ceremony was provided by organist Joshua Bailor Bracken, previously of Greeneville. Patrick Bales, of Nashville, provided music for the reception.
Photography and videography were provided by Nunn Photography and ABV Weddings, respectively.
Wedding directors were the bride’s cousins, Allyson Evatt and Amanda Wright, of Greeneville. Reception coordinator was Sarah Scarlett Smith.
Following a honeymoon trip to Turks and Caicos, the couple are living in Nashville.
Out-of-state guests were from California, Connecticut, Georgia, Kentucky, Maryland, Minnesota, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, and Texas.
Prenuptial Parties included an October 22 engagement party at Fable Lounge in Nashville; an August 14 church-wide shower in the chapel of Towering Oaks Baptist Church, given by the Moms in Prayer group and members of the Kenneth Hood Sunday school class; an August 23 shower given by the bride’s coworkers at Goodwyn Mills Cawood in Nashville; an August 31 bachelorette trip given by Kelsey Fredericks; and a rehearsal dinner held on September 2 on the Terrace at the General Morgan Inn hosted by the groom’s parents.