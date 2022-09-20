Melissa Rose Scott, of Greeneville, and John Joseph Delaney V, of Nashville, wed on Aug. 6 in a 5 p.m. ceremony in the Highlands Chapel at Howe Farms, in Georgetown, Tenn. Dr. Justin Terrell, of First Baptist Church of Dandridge, officiated.
The bride’s parents are Dr. Joseph and Joanie Scott, of Greeneville.
The groom’s parents are John and Melissa Delaney IV, of Nashville.
The bride was escorted by her father and given in marriage by her parents.
Natural lighting filled the chapel, which featured an elegant, detailed, crystal chandelier. Wooden beams were draped with white tulle. Flowers were placed to accent a wooden cross located on the ceremony wall.
The bride was dressed in a mermaid-flare, silhouette gown with appliquéd cap sleeves. A delicate, illusion-lace neckline matched the low lace back with covered buttons. Delicate lace appliqués were placed on the bodice cascading down the gown with a chapel train. The gown was paired with a cathedral-length veil of ivory tulle, finished with a hand-rolled edge.
The bridal bouquet consisted of peonies, white and blush roses, ranunculus and anemones and accented with green amaranth and silver dollar eucalyptus.
The bride’s mother wore a dusty rose, off-the-shoulder cuff, floor-length evening gown of glitter, floral lace and satin.
The groom’s mother wore a navy, floor-length evening gown with a cascading, draped waist, and short beaded sheer flutter sleeves.
The mothers of the couple wore a pearl wrist corsage of a cream Persian buttercup with ming fern and eucalyptus.
The sister of the bride, Marie Vogel, of Durham, N.C., served as matron of honor.
Bridesmaids were childhood friend of the bride, Kendall Stanifer, of Greeneville; hometown friends of the bride, Amanda Bryant and Eliza Taylor, both of Greeneville, and college friends of the bride, Alicia Sumeriski, of Sevierville, and Lindsey McInturff, of Kingsport. The attendants wore full-length, dusty rose, chiffon dresses and carried bouquets of white and blush roses.
Niece of the bride, Addison Scott, of Lake City, Fla., served as flower girl.
The bridal book attendants were Kelsey and Aaron Harper, of Nashville.
Lyle Currier, of Nashville, stood by the groom as the best man.
The groomsmen were Simon Johnson, of Nashville; Seyi Adeleye, of Memphis; John Burnley, of Nashville; Zequantea Jones, of Nashville, and Marley Lentz, of Nashville. The brother of the bride, Thomas Scott, of Lake City, Fla., served as usher.
Nephews of the bride, Hudson and Dawson Scott, of Lake City, Fla., served as ring bearers. The rings were presented in a heart-shaped mahogany box, which was handcrafted by the bride’s father.
Music for the event was provided by violinist Lee Smith and cellist Amy Shannon, both of Chattanooga.
The wedding director was Caitlin Buckingham, of Johnson City.
The wedding reception was also held in the Highlands Chapel at Howe Farms. White tulle covered the distressed, knotty pine tables down the center, surrounded by various sizes of candles, decorative containers, white and blue roses, peonies, dahlias, hydrangeas, anemones, eucalyptus, ferns and other greenery.
The four-tiered, red velvet wedding cake featured cream cheese frosting. The bottom of each tier was beaded and decorated with blush roses, white dahlias, zinnias and eucalyptus. The top tier held a cake topper, representing the bride and groom, surrounded by white roses, baby’s breath and greenery.
The multi-layered, vanilla-flavored groom’s cake featured a light-green, French vanilla frosting with a cake topper of the groom’s dogs, Ody and Moose, with a small sign saying, “We do, too!”
The reception was served by Tasteful Gatherings, of Chattanooga.
The reception director was Holly Davis, of Johnson City.
After the dinner and dancing reception, the bride and groom had a sparkler send off.
Prenuptial parties included:
• a Jan. 23 church-wide shower in the chapel of Towering Oaks Baptist Church, given by the Moms In Prayer group and the Rick Noel Sunday School Class;
• a Feb. 26 shower hosted by the groom’s family at the home of Dr. David and Vicky Terrell, in Smithville;
• a March 19 shower hosted by Eliza Taylor, in Memphis;
• a July 24 shower given by Joetta and Kendall Shelton at the Shelton home, and
• a rehearsal dinner held Aug. 5 at Highland Chapel, hosted by the groom’s parents.
The newlyweds traveled to Amsterdam, Brussels and Paris on their honeymoon.
The couple resides in Memphis, where they are both currently attending the University of Tennessee Health Science Center, College of Medicine. They are scheduled to graduate May 8, 2023, with Doctor of Medicine degrees, and plan to pursue residencies in family and internal medicine.