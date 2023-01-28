Sarah McMichen Weds Charles McCown Jr.

Sarah Elizabeth McMichen and Charles McCown Jr., both of Winchester, Va., were married on Oct. 15, 2022, in an afternoon ceremony at the Lodge at Brother's Cove, in Sevierville.
The bride is the daughter of Cynthia Tannert, of Greeneville, and John McMichen, of Riceville, Tenn.
The groom is the son of Charles McCown, of Mechanicsburg, Pa., and the late Patricia McCown.
The wedding ceremony took place in an outdoor gazebo overlooking the Smoky Mountains, which was adorned in leaves of autumn colors.
The bride wore an open-back, A-line, white gown with an embroidered bodice featuring interlocking flowers and criss-crossed beaded straps. Floral white embroidery also embellished the gown's skirt and bottom. The bridal veil was trimmed with delicate leaf embroidery. She was escorted and given in marriage by her father.
The bridal bouquet featured an autumn mix of orange and white roses, white and red rust-colored Gerbera daisies and mums, lilac-purple lily turf flowers, eucalyptus stems and greenery.
The bride's mother wore a shimmering, light-blue, knee-length dress with a matching cardigan.
Bridal attendants were dressed in full-length, burgundy gowns.
Torey Hart, of Chattanooga, served as maid of honor and also officiated the 3:30 p.m. ceremony. She and the bride are best friends, who were both undergraduate music majors at Tennessee Tech University.
Jiwoon Choi, of Rahway, N.J., served as a bridesmaid. She and the bride are close friends, who both studied music in the Master's program at Michigan State University.
Serving as the best man was the groom's childhood friend, John Powlison, of Springfield, Va.
The groom's college friend, Travis Scott, of Houston, served as a groomsman.
The couple's Chihuahua-mix dog was the ringbearer for the ceremony.
Music was provided by flutist Jiwoon Choi, of Rahway, N.Y.; clarinetists Yu Wang, of Stephens City, Va., and Michelle Cusick, of Union City, Calif.; trombonist Sarah Thompson, of Winchester, Va.; tuba player Ken Trammell, of Gainesville, Va.; conductor Travis Scott, of Houston, Texas; trumpet player John Powlison, of Springfield, Va., and tenor horn players Megan Fritz, of Hazel Park, Mich., and Stephanie Wilson, of Ferndale, Mich. The musicians were also guests of the wedding.
The wedding and reception director was Misty Cooper, of Simple Bliss Events, in Corryton, Tenn.
The wedding reception was held at the Lodge at Brother's Cove, where attendees enjoyed a spectacular view of the Smoky Mountains through the structure's floor-to-ceiling glass windows. Tables were decorated with burgundy runners with candles on wooden slabs adorned with greenery.
In lieu of a wedding cake, the bride and groom chose Oreo-stuffed donuts for the reception.
Caters were C.J. Tacos, of Knoxville, and Single Barrel Events, of Maryville.
The bride is a former Greeneville resident who attended EastView Elementary School, Greeneville Middle School and Greeneville High School, where she graduated in 2012. She is a 2016 graduate of Tennessee Tech University and a 2018 graduate of Michigan State University. She is currently pursuing a doctor of music degree at Shenandoah Conservatory. She is employed as a musician.
The groom is a 2006 graduate of Cumberland Valley High School, a 2011 graduate of Indiana University of PA, and a 2018 graduate of Michigan State University. He is employed as a band instrument repair technician.