Savannah Mae Tvardy, of Greeneville, and Alex Scott Turner, of Moore, SC, wed in a 5 p.m. ceremony March 26 at in The Pavilion at Hunter Valley Farm in Knoxville. The Rev. Jerry Jones, of Greeneville, officiated.
The bride’s parents are George and Cindy Tvardy, of Greeneville.
The groom’s parents are Dr. Scott Turner, of Moore, SC, and Margaret McKinney, of Chesnee, SC.
The bride was given in marriage by her father.
An arch draped with cream fabric and accented with greenery and white and blush flowers stood, along with a wooden cross, during the outdoor ceremony overlooking the lake.
The bride was dressed in a Justin Alexander, fit-and-flare, ivory gown with a plunge neckline, featuring floral sequined appliqués, with embroidery adorning the bodice and teardrop illusion cut-out train. She wore a floor-length veil.
The bridal bouquet consisted of blush peonies, white garden roses, pink ranunculus, mauve and white stock, blush astilbe, gunni eucalyptus and silver dollar eucalyptus.
The mother of the bride wore a pink, floral, midi-length dress.
The mother of the groom wore a navy blue and white patterned, knee-length dress.
The mothers’ corsages were white and blush flowers with eucalyptus.
Caroline Tvardy, of Greeneville, and Alyson Hunter, of Columbus, Ohio, served as maids of honor.
Bridesmaids were Melanie Toth, of Austin, Texas; Elizabeth Earle Hegley, of Raleigh, NC; Stefanie Wingard, of Lexington, SC, and Lynae Wilder, of Nashville, TN. The attendants wore black chiffon, A-line gowns with a V-neck, a softly pleated tank bodice and skirt featuring a cascading ruffle with a side leg slit. They carried miniature versions of the bridal bouquet.
Mia Belknap, of Akron, Ohio, served as the flower girl.
Jurdan Mossburg, of Burlington, VT, stood by the groom as the best man.
The groomsmen were Logan Mossburg, of Chesnee, SC, and Daniel Mossburg, of Greensboro, NC.
The ushers were Andrew Chase, of Charlotte, NC; Cole Hopkins, of Dallas, Texas, and Ryan Hegley, of Raleigh, NC.
Guests included attendees from Connecticut, Georgia, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Vermont, Virginia and Washington, DC.
The wedding reception was held at The Pavilion at Hunter Valley Farm in Knoxville. Tables were adorned with floral centerpieces in the style of the bride’s bouquet with pink votive and mauve taper candles and white chifon table runners with eucalyptus garlands, gold charger plates and mauve napkins. The center chandelier in the reception room was draped in greenery.
The cake table featured blush pink champagne flutes and a hand-painted bottle of champagne.
The three-tiered wedding cake was iced with buttercream icing to create a flower petal design. It consisted of alternating layers of strawberry cake with strawberry filling and white cake with lemon filling. The cake was topped with a gold acrylic topper that said, “The Turners.”
Prenuptial parties included:
• a couple’s shower given by Jeannie Wingard and Dr. Stefanie Wingard on Feb. 20 in Lexington, SC, and
• a bridal shower given by the bridesmaids on Feb. 26 at the Andrew Johnson Clubhouse in Greeneville.
The newlyweds traveled to Ecuador and the Galapagos Islands on their honeymoon.
They are residing in Abingdon, Va.
The bride is employed as a telehealth hospital pharmacist with Cardinal Health.
The groom is employed as a high school science teacher with the Washington County Schools.