Shanna Elise-Gayle Morrison and Zachary Kent Hutcherson, both of Murfreesboro, were married on March 25, 2023, in a 4 p.m. ceremony at the Agave of Sedona, in Sedona, Arizona.
The Rev. Andrew Murphy, of Sedona, Arizona, officiated.
The bride is the daughter of Harold Morrison III and Lynn Morrison, of Phoenix, Arizona.
The groom, who is formerly of Greeneville, is the son of Courtney and Amy Hutcherson, of Greeneville.
The outdoor wedding ceremony took place on the terrace of Agave of Sedona surrounded by the Red Rocks of Sedona.
The bride was given in marriage by her father. She wore an Allure gown featuring an illusion hemline, open illusion back, and sheer long sleeves on the bodice, showcasing countless blooms and leaves, and a sheer, cathedral-length veil. She carried a bouquet featuring a mixture of red, pink and white roses with touches of ranunculus, hydrangea and light-blue delphinium.
The mother of the bride wore a tea-length burgundy lace dress. The groom’s mother was dressed in a periwinkle sequined tea-length dress. Both mothers wore wrist corsages of white and pink roses with greenery.
Maid of honor was the bride’s friend, Josalyn Benson, of Phoenix, Arizona.
Matron of honor was the bride’s sister-in-law, Zoe Morrison, of Tempe, Arizona.
Bridesmaids were the bride’s sister-in-law, Naomi Morrison, of Vail, Arizona; the groom’s sister, Kaitlyn Hutcherson, of Knoxville, Tennessee; the groom’s sister-in-law, Leah Hutcherson, of Southhaven, Mississippi, and the bride’s friend, Lesley Showalter,of Tullahoma, Tennessee.
Junior bridesmaid was Amelia Morrison.
Flower girls were Savannah Hutcherson, Elliana Morrison, Marie Morrison, Rosie Morrison and Riley Showalter.
The bridal attendants were dressed in dusty-blue chiffon, floor-length dresses of various styles.
Standing by the groom as the best men were Hunter Brown, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, and Ryan Showalter, of Tullahoma, Tennessee.
Groomsmen were Matthew Hutcherson, of Southaven, Mississippi; Nigel Holley, of Knoxville, Tennessee; Jared Morrison, of Tempe, Arizona, and Bryant Morrison, of Vail, Arizona.
Out-of-town guests attended from Tennessee, Maryland, Virginia, New Jersey, Texas, Florida, Oklahoma and Utah.
The wedding reception was held indoors at the wedding venue, which featured floor-to-ceiling windows with a view of the Red Rocks of Sedona. The tables were adorned with flowers matching the bridal bouquet.
An aviation theme was used for the guest book and table seatings in honor of the groom who is a commercial airline pilot.
The three-tier wedding cake was decorated with blue and white ombré-styled frosting with red roses and white ranunculus flowers.
Music was provided by DJ Bobby Russell, of Sedona, Arizona.
The wedding director was Laura Marolakos, of Sedona, Arizona.
The newlyweds are planning a honeymoon trip to the Maldives this summer.
The bride is an emergency room nurse with Ascension St. Thomas Hospital. The groom is a pilot with Delta Air Lines. They are residing in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.