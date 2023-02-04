Tamara Michelle Hartman, of Greeneville, and Jerry Adam Clouse, of Erwin, were married Jan. 1 in a 2 p.m. ceremony at The Bramble, in Erwin.
The Rev. Richard Long, of Mosheim, officiated.
The bride is the daughter of Terry and Linda Hartman, of Mosheim.
The groom’s parents are Jerry Clouse, of Erwin, and the late Bill and Katherine Callahan, of Erwin.
The bride was given in marriage by her children, Luke and Lyla Wilcox.
For the ceremony, the event site was decorated in a 1940s-inspired glamor theme, featuring ostrich feathers, pearls and gold sequins.
The bride wore a white full tulle ball gown with a flounced, overlay skirt, accented with frosted embroidered floral appliques. The dress featured a sheer, V-neck bodice, accented in chalk-white and crystal beading. A finger-tip length veil, trimmed with pearl-and-crystal beading was paired with the bride’s gown.
The bridal bouquet contained two dozen white roses and a dozen Casablanca lilies with pearls and gold embellishments.
Serving as the bridal book attendant was Brianna Fannon, of Greeneville.
The wedding director was Sarah Johnson, of Greeneville.
The wedding reception, held at The Bramble in Erwin, was directed by Brenda Jennings, of Greeneville.
Guests were served cupcakes decorated with edible gold hearts and beads.
Out-of-town guests included Mr. and Mrs. Gary Massey, of Murfreesboro, and Angela Harvey of Lenoir City.
The newlyweds traveled to Orange Beach, Alabama for a honeymoon trip.
They are residing in Greeneville.
The bride attended East Tennessee State University. She is the owner of Merle Norman Cosmetics of Greeneville and Morristown. She is employed as a federal program finance specialist for the Greeneville City Schools.
The groom attended Mars Hill College. He is employed as the product manager at Plastiexports, in Erwin.