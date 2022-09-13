Tracy Lynn Painter, of Greeneville, and Lucas Andrew Tipton, of Johnson City, wed on June 11 in a 1 p.m. ceremony at Liberty Free Will Baptist Church. The Rev. Dr. Caleb Harbison, of Nashville, officiated.
The bride’s parents are Johnny and Debbie Painter, of Greeneville.
The groom’s parents are Ron and Rhonda Tipton, of Johnson City.
The bride was given in marriage by her parents. She was dressed in a sleeveless, white chiffon, A-line gown and wore her mother’s vintage veil.
The bridal bouquet was a mix of burgundy, navy and white wooden flowers.
The bride’s cousin Madison Lane served as matron of honor. Morgan Cassidy served as a maiden of honor and junior bridesmaid. Bridesmaids were the bride’s cousin, Samantha Fletcher; the bride’s friends Maggie Shelton and Ashley Harbison, and the groom’s sister, Carly Tipton. Attendants wore burgundy-colored dresses.
Finley Purcell and Lorelie Williams served as flower girls.
“Ring security” was provided by Jesse Purcell and Amelia Williams.
Logan Tipton stood by the groom as the best man.
The groomsmen were Josh Whaley, Heath Pritchard and David Painter.
The wedding director was Charity Painter, of Greeneville.
The three-tiered wedding cake was adorned with flowers and a topper.
The bride is a graduate of East Tennessee State University. She is employed as the assistant band director at Chuckey-Doak High School and Chuckey-Doak Middle School.
The groom is a graduate of East Tennessee State University and the University of Louisville School of Dentistry. He is employed as a dentist with Appalachian Family Dentistry.
Following a honeymoon trip to Pigeon Forge, the couple are living in Johnson City.