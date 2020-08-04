Whitley And Smith Wed

Bonnie Olivia Madison Whitley, of Johnson City, and Darren Michael Smith, of Greeneville, married on June 20, in a 5 p.m. ceremony at Still Hollow Century Farm.
Rev. Willis Bowers officiated.
The bride’s parents are Sheree and Kevin Brock, of Athens, Tennessee, and Michael Whitley, of Newnan, Georgia.
The groom’s parents are Jeffrey and Melanie Smith, of Greeneville.
Sheree Brock and Michael Whitley gave the bride in marriage.
The bride wore a full-length dress with a small train and a full-length veil. Her bouquet was pink, peach, and cream roses.
Ashley Cunningham was Maid of Honor. Hannah Whitley was bridesmaid. Adelina Roberts was flower girl. Attendants wore Juniper green dresses.
Hunter Wilburn was ring bearer. Best Man was Brian Smith and Troy Amburgey was groomsman.
The mother of the bride wore a full-length, champagne evening gown with sequins and a shawl. The groom’s mother wore a Knee-length, rose quartz dress in a tulip cut design. The mother’s corsages featured peach and cream roses.
Decorations included pink, peach, and cream roses which adorned an arbor leading to the bridge where a memory table of photos of family members greeted guests as they walked to be seated. The arch where the ceremony took place was similarly decorated.
Bigshow Entertainment provided the music.
An Italian-themed rehearsal dinner, hosted by the groom’s parents and sisters, Lindsey Wilburn and Sydney Smith, was held at Still Hollow Century Farm. on June 19.
The couple took a wedding trip to Gatlinburg.
The bride attended McMinn County High School and Pellissippi Community College. She is employed at Boones Creek Animal Hospital. The groom attended South Greene High School and Tennessee College of Applied Technology’ Diesel Mechanic program. He is co-owner of Smith Excavating & Construction. They will reside in Greeneville.