The Greeneville/Greene County Public Library and T. Elmer Cox Genealogical and Historical Library will begin reopening Tuesday, according to a limited reopening plan approved by the library’s board of trustees and announced by Director Erin Evans on Tuesday.
The main library will be open to the public Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. with limited capacity and duration of use by the public.
The genealogical library will be open to the public Thursdays from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. and Fridays by appointment between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
Both libraries closed in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The main library began offering limited circulation services by pick up on May 18. An attempted reopening on June 15 lasted only until July 1, due to a spike in covid-19 cases in the county. Library staff continued to offer circulation services by pick up and adapted the popular children’s summer reading program to accommodate the unusual circumstances.
The T. Elmer Cox library reopened briefly on June 17, and has remained closed since July with limited research services available.
“The library’s purpose is to serve the community and it has been difficult these past few months not being able to provide our full range of services,” Evans said. “The library staff and I are excited to welcome the public back into the library, provided everyone does their part to protect each other by wearing masks and social distancing.”
“I’d like to thank the Library’s Board of Trustees for looking out for the health and well-being of the library staff and the community during this pandemic,” she added.
Greeneville/Greene County Public Library
Additional guidelines for the main library include a maximum of 16 people in the building at one time, based on allowing 350 square feet of space per person. Six will be staff, allowing 10 patrons to be in the building at one time. Patrons are encouraged to limit their time inside the library to 15-20 minutes.
Five items can be checked out per library card and returns placed in the book drop will be quarantined for 72 hours. The front door pick up service will continue Monday through Friday from noon until 4 p.m.
Limited public access to computers will be available with a strict time limit of 60 minutes and additional sanitation procedures. Three computers will be available for use in order to allow for social distancing.
The use of face masks by staff will be required. The library requests that patrons wear face masks when entering the building and will have masks available for patrons who don’t have one. Staff and patrons must follow social distancing guidelines.
High-touch areas will be sanitized every two hours.
Library programs will not resume at this time. The public restroom and Big Spring Room will be closed.
Courier services will be used to lend and borrow materials from other libraries.
Donations of materials for the book sale will continue.
T. Elmer Cox Genealogical and Historical Library
A maximum of three staff and four patrons will be allowed in the T. Elmer Cox building at one time. Staff will be required to wear face masks. Patrons are requested to wear them and the library will have masks available for those who don’t have one. Staff and patrons must adhere to social distancing guidelines.
Archival material used by the public will be quarantined for 72 hours.
High-touch areas will be sanitized every two hours.
The public restroom will be open and sanitized after use.
For more information call 638-5034 or visit ggcpl.org.