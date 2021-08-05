A new Little Free Library stands in Harden Park near the Lion’s Pavilion, thanks to 8-year-old Braylan Feezell. Braylan chartered and placed the Little Free Library as one of his projects for Tenneessee First Lady Maria Lee’s TN Kids Serve Summer Challenge.
His project was completed with the assistance of Jonathan Adams of Jonesborough for the construction and design, Jessica Ponder of Babbling Brook Creations for the painting and detail, and Miles Kilday of Firemen on Call Landscaping for the charter donation.
The idea behind the Little Library is to assist in literacy by allowing children who may not be able to get books to take a book and bring one back.
Feezell recently received a certificate of recognition, signed by Lee, for completion of the second annual Tennessee Kids Serve Summer Challenge.
According to the challenge website, the goal of the summer challenge is to instill in children a heart for service. Children in grades K-6 are welcome to participate in any of eight service categories, at least four of which must be accomplished to successfully complete the challenge.