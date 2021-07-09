Fourteen children, seen in the accompanying photos, have been entered to compete in the Little Miss Fairest of the Fair pageant to be held July 27 at 6:30 p.m. on the Tri-Am RV Main Stage during the Greene County Fair.

The contest is divided into four categories:

  • Tiny Wee Miss, age 3;
  • Wee Miss, ages 4-6;
  • Tiny Miss, ages 7-9;
  • and Little Miss, ages 10-12.

Registration applications can be submitted until July 24.

For an entry form and further information, contact Lesa Fox at 257-3351 or Heather Mullins at 257-6951.

Contestants will be judged on beauty (75%) and on poise and appearance (25%).

The contest is sponsored by the Greene County Fair.