Fourteen children, seen in the accompanying photos, have been entered to compete in the Little Miss Fairest of the Fair pageant to be held July 27 at 6:30 p.m. on the Tri-Am RV Main Stage during the Greene County Fair.
The contest is divided into four categories:
- Tiny Wee Miss, age 3;
- Wee Miss, ages 4-6;
- Tiny Miss, ages 7-9;
- and Little Miss, ages 10-12.
Registration applications can be submitted until July 24.
For an entry form and further information, contact Lesa Fox at 257-3351 or Heather Mullins at 257-6951.
Contestants will be judged on beauty (75%) and on poise and appearance (25%).
The contest is sponsored by the Greene County Fair.