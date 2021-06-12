The Rocky Mount State Historic Site in Piney Flats, Tennessee is celebrating Tennessee’s 225th birthday with its annual Timeline and Heritage Festival on June 12 and 13. Come visit the home that hosted Tennessee’s first frontiersmen and women and learn about the traditions dating from the Revolutionary War to current times.
Rocky Mount State Historic Site will host one of the largest historical events spanning from the Revolutionary Wars to current times, a release says. Join groups of historic reenactors for a two-day event as they gather together across our landscape to share their knowledge and educate the public.
Come experience hundreds of Living History reenactors and displays, live military demonstrations, cannon firings, the region’s music from throughout the decades, blacksmith forging, sheep wool processing, a historical church service, and children’s entertainment. During the event, Rocky Mount will host tours of the historic homestead and museum. Bring a picnic to enjoy on our grounds or visit the food trucks that will be set up throughout the day.
To purchase your tickets in advance please visit our website, rockymountmuseum.com/timeline. The Rocky Mount State Historic Site is located at 200 Hyder Hill Road in Piney Flats, Tennessee, just off Highway 11-E, midway between Johnson City and Piney Flats.