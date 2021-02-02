Following retirement after 52 years of nursing, I felt an impulsive yearning to re-introduce gardening back into my life.
Just as an artist paints a canvas so does a gardener plan out a plot and listing of plants they feel they want in their garden canvas. The development of a garden should have a plan. However, I rebel against a formal laid out one and have more fun with an impulsive display of variety.
Companion planting is neat in that it reduces the demise of many plants as one plant helps another.
Study the travel of the sun over your proposed garden to see where placement will guarantee the much needed sunshine for growth of sun loving plants. My love of plants encompasses pollinator friendly plants that serve the butterfly, bee, and bird populations. This group is in peril so I prefer to help Mother Nature when I can.
This time of the year I am bombarded by catalogs from sea to shining sea. What a wonderful way to spend a snowy day viewing the perfect plants and drooling over the many enticing plants displayed. It is almost too much to bear, however I continue my listing of what I need. I order flowers, annuals and perennials, herbs, shrubs, fruit trees and vegetable seeds.
It is always the unusual that draws my attention. One of my suppliers travels all over our planet to ensure a product that is non GMO. Last summer I had a variety of green bean that was a yard long and deep purple. The blossoms were spectacular and, as there are just two of us, one bean cooked was plenty for a meal. They change to green when cooking which was a revelation. The bees loved the blossoms and I planted them around my fencing so they had a support. This was fun. I also share the seeds with those in my various clubs and with my friends.
Trees were ordered as part of Tennessee Conservation efforts and painstaking work revolved on placement and tagging. Some were just babies and I feared the lawn mowing would nail them every time. I have lost many trees this way. My grandson mowed with abandon and disregard for these little ones marked in the fields. So it is with anticipation I look forward to the shipment ordered and consider this my Christmas gift to Mother Earth and the inhabitants that were designated to make this a livable planet.
At our home we recycle and reuse and find innovative ways to relieve the burden of our society’s disregard for preservation for tomorrow’s generations. When out in the garden the therapy of movement helps us keep our muscles in tune. The sunshine helps us make our own Vitamin D which enables us to feel good by the act of cheer as well as a most deprived vitamin. It has been found that gardening helps us connect with our thoughts in a positive way. There is hope for the small seed planted that it will perform magnificently and provide food for the table.
Many of my friends do not have a lot of land however container growing is widely popular and enjoyable. Surrounding your garden with herbs will in most cases eliminate pests that are determined to eat your produce. Deer do not like the smell of mint and we have about twenty five on our property that tend to avoid my garden. I consider gardening a trial and error. Records are kept and pictures taken of outcomes so I know what worked and what did not like where it was located.
Once you become addicted to this sport of gardening you will find yourself observing and learning so much and loving what you do which in turn is cheaper than formal therapy. Satisfaction is a huge bonus for growing what you eat and enjoy. Read everything you can and take note of what is learned by keeping a journal.
Plants are living things that need care and nurturing by us and an economical way of getting all of the vitamins required for good health. Share your crops with friends and community food banks and you will benefit from the gladness of working with a garden.
If you want to learn more, visit your County Extension service and sign up for classes, take the Master Gardener course or pick up the many reference booklets on many aspects of how to grow in this specific area. You will be amazed at what is offered at this hidden resource in our community.