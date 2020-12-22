Thoughts of a particular time of my life led to remembrance of the subject of celebrating Christmas other times than in December. Several years ago I was living in Las Cruces, New Mexico very near the Mesilla Valley. It was a beauty of nature in a 360-degree panorama of dessert. It was surrounded by the Rockies and very close to the Mexican border to the south, Arizona to the west, White Sands to our east and Colorado to the north after considerable travel.
Temperatures in daytime could level out at 125 degrees Fahrenheit and one could look up to the Organ Mountains and see snow caps. At evening time, the population would venture forth from their houses to enjoy the cooler temperatures and walk around the fields along the Rio Grande River which had about an inch of water in it.
Most everyone walked with a cane that proclaimed an interest of theirs. Some were covered with roses, some pennies, some shells, any hobby that could be applied to cane decor. This was a conversation starter among the group, if you knew any Spanish, which was the primary language for residents.
My community was composed of past-prime individuals in retirement and many had beautiful yards filled with grass and flowers not normal for a dessert environment, so sprinklers on auto timers were a godsend. Lots of smiles and welcoming neighbors greeted this lady of Eastern Tennessee with open arms. I too had a cane. It was not for looks or starting conversations but enabled me to walk safely after two spinal surgeries. I was the youngest and they immediately started to mother this person in their midst who built her house and planted a rose for her mother.
They were curious but, due to the language barrier, all I could offer was a smile on my walks and once they learned I was a registered nurse they were even more motherlike. So it was that one of my neighbors gave me some friendship bread starter which consisted of yeast and water. Her instructions after much struggling was to let it grow and replenish it every few days, then bake the loaf of bread. Well, I grew many containers of this Friendship mix over the period of a month and as the 4th of July was coming soon, it felt like I needed to do something with this as it was taking over my house.
Researching bread making revealed I did need to use this before all baking would be in vain. So with the outside temps 105 and no true air conditioning — they used swamp coolers in fine weather and during the monsoons nothing worked — I started my quest. I baked 24 loaves of bread, placed them in cellophane bags with colorful ribbons and tags with the ingredients and that I was their new neighbor. I placed these bags on door handles on every one of the houses in my area just wishing everyone a great holiday. Most were away at events in other counties but some were home and in their gentle way received the bread with a nod and smile and gracious thanks in Spanish.
This single event changed the entire flavor of the people who lived there. They had never had anyone do something just for the love of it. I was bombarded with all kinds of gifts of veggies, fruits, candy all local confections known to the Mexican culture. It was Christmas to open my door to find trinkets, baby cactus and anything they could share. I was overwhelmed with their kindness even with a language barrier. So it began during everyday walks with our canes there were more nodding smiles and hellos.
I started to bake and make soup for those too ill to walk. I arranged to take others for doctors visits and to the pharmacy. It was Christmas for me as this homesick girl had so much to give in my healing process and those who knew nothing of me welcomed a new friendship with open arms. I lived among these wonderful people for five years and discovered why they call New Mexico the land of enchantment.