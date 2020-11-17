Grandma Hannah was a lovely woman who came to America from the South German and North Swiss area of Europe. She met and married Jim who was a conductor on the trolley system in Cincinnati. He was a farmer and managed to have a lovely garden at his house in the neighborhood.
She ran her home like a soldier would. Everything had a place. Each season she would completely redecorate her rooms. Grandpa Jim was from Kentucky and immediately taught her how to cook all of the wonderful Southern style foods. She routinely mixed them with her German /Swiss heritage.
She could make her own bread and noodles. It was nothing out of the ordinary for me to visit and see she had the noodles drying on pristine tea towels over every register of the house.
She was fond of rabbit. So when she moved to Knoxville after Grandpa Jim died, she made a garden in our yard and proceeded to get all of the rabbits she needed for meals from my hunter husband. When my son was born she taught him how to garden and they worked in the garden almost every day during the summer.
Her favorite time of the year was the holidays. She would fly back to Ohio to pick up the things she needed for the holiday spread. She would send her clothing back in boxes and bring all of her goodies with her on the plane. So passengers on the flight would become extremely interested in all of the delightful smells coming from her carry ons. She had Kosher ham, salami, coffee cakes, special candies made by little old ladies down the street, special cheeses and breads. She also made a habit of bringing some German beer and special liquors she could not find in the Knoxville area. The perfume on those flights was a wonder.
She delighted in making a rabbit dish that was so good the whole neighborhood would call around to see where this delightful smell was coming from. She taught me how to can jellies and veggies from the garden, to make slaw and German potato salad and a pork roast to delight any family. The holidays were a Martha Stewart operation before Martha ever entered the picture.
Her daughter was my mother in law and, wow-oh-wow she made me feel so welcome in the family! They really spoiled me by teaching me how to cook, entertain large crowds and spring clean and prep for the holidays. They always had my husband and me over for Sunday after church.
As a nurse I had very few weekends off and when I did they were spent trout fishing, hiking and caring for a small child who seemed about 25 at the age of two. He was around so many adults that he was a talker and explored everything. He wanted to engage in all of our plans and fell in love with traditions.
So it was that on a special Thanksgiving we had a pork roast on the formal dining room table awaiting a football game to be over when we were all startled to realize we could not find our two cocker spaniels — nor a very intelligent two year old. A little investigation revealed the roast had been removed from the table to a chair and the child, along with those adoring pets, were engaged in eating our holiday meal. A picture is worth a thousand words so when my grandchildren complain I remind them of their fathers transgressions, much to his dismay, as laughter always gets their attention.
Our holidays were filled with memories of such grand times that, knowing we had this once and pray to have them again, we are thankful to all of the people who have left us. I am thankful for the memories and so appreciate having had them in my life.
We are a small family now, each member special. We are spending the holiday with our pets and thoughts of long ago. We will have two Thanksgivings next year to replace our loss this year. Stay safe and careful.