As a young girl living in a coal mining camp in Eastern Kentucky and and attending the fourth grade, my class was challenged to come up with a Dutch costume and learn the history of Holland. My dear mother proceeded to make a costume of a blue dress with a white apron and also the special hat worn with the dress. We learned they had thatched roofs and used many boats to travel to and from different locations. Somehow or other, and my mind is not clear on this, I also had a pair of wooden shoes and learned some of the dances they enjoyed. We presented our program for the whole assembly and it was a hit. Everyone was dressed in similar costumes and oh what fun it was to learn of a culture of tulips, dancing and the idea of thatched roof.
Now quick, travel about thirty years past high school and college and as a practicing nurse consultant with a medical firm, I was asked to visit Holland to discuss new procedures in the medical environment. Arriving in Holland, I was stunned to learn they no longer had thatched roof but commerical ones with only one or two left in the country to appease the tourists. They did not wear the costume we had envisioned but preferred traditional English style clothing, suit and tie, and leggings and jackets for the women. Of note, very few own cars and walk everywhere.
The streets are very narrow and cars must adapt to the size if allowed. The gift shops held many remnants of days gone past. The tulips are planted to cover acres and could be seen when landing at the airport. Beauty was astounding and that was in my memory book as a needed reminder of what I had thought of Holland. The people were incredible and spoke many languages. English was easy for them, Dutch was difficult for me. The only language I had in school was two years of Latin. However, as a visitor to their country I was treated to wonderful kindness.
We walked everywhere and I was glad to have comfortable shoes. They traveled by bikes and scooters. No public transportation was available at that time. I visited every hospital during that visit by a small automobile driven by my escort and translator.
The calves on all of Hollanders was interesting, appearing the size of a Christmas ham. They were very athletic and all had good physique. All of the walking was very healthy and the sea air helped enormously.
One of their hospitals was so large it contained a shopping mall inside and it was not unusual to see patients, shuffling into shops with IV poles at their side purchasing items. They had a wrist band which when coded told if the purchase of candies or sweets were off limits due to diabetic status or other contra indications.
In Amsterdam I was treated to a magnificent meal from a culture I knew not and it was cooked in grill on our table. We used sticks to impale wonderful chunks of fish and meat, then passed them over a flavored flame and ate them with rice, noodles, veggies etc. It was very much fun and also very filling.
They had gift shops and with no hesitation I bought some pottery made by the Dutch with the required blue and white ceramic imitating the windmills that were no more and the shoes that have long gone. However, at the airport before returning home one could purchase real wooden Dutch shoes for a hefty price.
All of the major hospitals in Holland were visited over a period of three days. Trips to the canals, to the oceans and the wonderful and intelligent culture of the Dutch were memorable. It was one of those experiences that engendered humor as well when, getting on an elevator at the hotel, I saw several Dutch gentlemen/business leaders and they all had food on their ties. Puzzlement must have given me away when one of the gentlemen told me it was honor to the hostess of a meal to wear some of her dishes on their ties. I still laugh at how astounded I must have looked at this revelation.
They conducted their business over a meal and also a clear beverage that looked like vodka. I had my glass filled to the top and only sipped to be polite as it was imitating our moonshine here in the states. Business was always fun as everyone was joyful and so happy just to be engaged on a quest.
So it was, I was flying onto Berlin to visit my son who was with the Army at that time and due to the fact that marijuana was legal and sold everywhere there in Holland the security at the airport and her German Shepard made fine work of inspecting my luggage and my self which was disconcerting to say the least. Helga was doing her job and said dog was sniffing all purses, carry ons and luggage.
Holland was typical of the many countries that were embedded in Europe and fascinating. So many wonderful experiences are strictly due to the brave who seek to learn. My teachers would have been proud of their student who represented the US with dignity and friendliness and eager to understand the many cultures of our world.