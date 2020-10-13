Trying to select our retirement community was a daunting task. We had two choices, Wyoming or Tennessee. Wyoming certainly had its qualities yet narrow in medical care and when one purchased land water rights were not included. Having lived in Tennessee both in the city and on a lake I knew what Tennessee offered. Untold beauty in the mountains and a people generally giving of heart and mind.
We purchased land in Tennessee and proceeded to build our forever home. The rest was easy as over a period of two years we would travel to Greeneville for getting all of the pre-construction done.
After the first year of trying to organize all of the household goods and establish ourselves, it was brought home to me I could finally have a garden again after a fifteen year hiatus. I wanted to get to know the community and a new friend suggested I join the Master Gardeners.
Well, I certainly let her know I was rusty in this category since time in New Mexico and a travel job had prevented me from gardening. I enrolled in Master Gardener classes taught by a young lady at the county extension service. Wow, oh, wow! My classes covered several weeks and included guest speakers who were retired college professors. They were really were engaging and included experts from forestry and water management to name a couple.
I learned plant identification and so many other subjects. I brought home that information to use on my small farm.Then came the best part of all: our actual involvement in the community. What better way to learn about the people of your area?
We worked with the Boys and Girls Club to teach the children about fresh vegetables and had a year-round seasonal garden for their enjoyment. Some children had never eaten fresh vegetables and I will never forget the little girl who, upon picking and eating her first strawberry, asked me to take the seeds off. I still chuckle about this time as children brought so much love into that project. They were fascinated by growing their own popcorn. Samples of their efforts made it home to family and home to share.
Then the project of an old eyesore cememtery, which for years had been neglected presented itself. Through the efforts of the Master Gardeners this renovation has been augmented over the years and is a beautiful place in the community that was featured on PBS. Work continues today and it is so beautiful and appreciated.
The county fair project involves Master Gardeners who organize and help the community display their gardening and craft efforts. Canning and baking are two very popular events
that engage the public in learning about many subjects.
A community kitchen managed by Master Gardeners provides meals for one community and the garden provided by the group yields vegetables, fruits ,herbs, and flowers to a small part of inner city Greeneville. Master Gardeners cook and serve meals to as many as 200 families each week of the growing season.There are more projects and the greatest way to find out about them is to get involved in the classes and become a star in your community.
Melody Rose is the leader of this effort through the University of Tennessee Agricultural services. All of the funding for the many projects comes from the selling of their produce. Students not only learn about gardening and environmental issues but also how giving from the heart heals a community in many ways. One myth must be dispelled. We do not know everything about horticulture. But we have wonderful people who are experts in their field. We are constantly learning. We are interested in many subjects such as pest control, water quality, forest management, soil,wildlife just to name a few.
The friendship bonds that develop are forever and make our community stronger in that we are a family. Becoming a Master Gardener opens the mind and spirit of those who enjoy learning not to become experts but to learn how they can make a difference on a basic level. If you are new to the area and want to get to know about becoming a Master Gardener, contact Melody Rose to get in on her new class forming for 2021. You too can feel all of the love of this wonderful group in our community.