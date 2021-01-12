Currently in our area we have a surge of Covid and the personal devastation as we lose friends and neighbors is heart breaking. So much misinformation rules the day and you as an individual can take charge to make some changes to make your home and car a safer place.
First of all, the vaccine is perfectly ok to take as it has covered several years of scientific development and did not just happen over night. Our military has over the years had a team of knowledgeable leaders who predicted germ warfare long ago. This is nothing new. Thank goodness the development of genetic codes and studies also augmented the medical community to start looking for new ways to deal with super bugs.
As a retired nurse of fifty-two years covering certifications in intensive care, coronary care and case management, it has been my privilege to work with patients during the polio epidemic, the resurgence of tuberculosis, AIDS , and severe flu epidemics. It was my assignment as a young student nurse to visit every school in the Knoxville area and give the polio vaccine via injections or sugar cubes for infants. Having close friends come down with polio and living shortened life spans dependent on a breathing machine was a vivid reminder of the severity of viruses.
We lost hundreds of our population during all of these epidemics. Many refused to take the vaccine and suffered consequences trying home remedies of long ago. What many do not know is our over use of antibiotics actually has caused all of our medications for infections to become nearly noneffective. Remember an antibiotic does not treat viruses. Viruses are smart and mutate over time and this is a major problem for science and the medical community.
So here we are in the middle of a pandemic. Why did this happen? Well part to blame is our ability to go anywhere on earth in a quick time. We are a global family no longer isolated due to geographic limits. We are social in our communities, state and national and international levels. There are no boundaries and that includes our space program.
What can you do to protect yourselves and your families? Please take the vaccine when offered to you. Study the science and please discount all of the horror stories circulating gathered from non science sources. Check out the CDC website for good hygiene precautions. While a surgical nurse we learned that no nail polish, jewelry and etc. were permitted in the operating room. We covered our hair with cotton, we wore gloves and masks. We wore gowns to cover us from top to bottom. We wore shoe covers and those had to be non-static. We washed our hands and forearms for a good five minutes before applying our gowns and gloves. Everything we used was certified clean and sterile.
Why? We wanted to be sure the patient who was undergoing surgery had every advantage possible in the outcome for success and healing. At first our gowns and clothing were cotton and laundered and sterilized. Soon disposables were invented , sterile packaged and noted safe to use for many procedures.
So this brings me to what I see out there in the public. We have persons of high intelligence refusing to wear masks for political reasons. Please understand, it matters not to this virus what religion or political aspect you hold dear. Wearing a mask not only protects you but protects others, which is an unselfish attitude. Are we no longer caring what happens to our friends and neighbors?
Washing your hands after shopping is prudent as this virus can live for 7-10 hours following a travel home. Taking your shoes off at the door after a trip out can help. Wash your mask every day or leave it out in the sunshine to be naturally sterilized. Do not place it in your purse or grocery bags. Sit it on your car dashboard for sunlight sterilization for a few hours and then place in your washing machine. Do not use recycled or cloth grocery bags for obvious reasons. Stay your distance in any line and make sure to observe those who refuse to wear masks. Move away if necessary.
My sister leaves her groceries out on a table outside prior to placing those in the pantry. She wipes them off with paper towels. The perishables are rinsed under running water to dispel any contamination.
Do you have a thermometer? If not it might be wise to obtain one. Check every day on rising and at three pm in afternoon. Keep a chart. If you lose your sense of smell or taste be alert to other symptoms. Let your family know to restrict their activities until you have phoned your physician for advice. Get plenty of rest and drink lots of fluids if you have a fever. Make your family aware of what is happening and advise friends you may have spent time with of your possible status.
Remember your physician is your guide through this pandemic and his decisions are based on science and generations of study. Rethink your activities as to possible contamination and spread. Please stay safe for your family and those you hold dear as well as the general public. In a sense we all are a family. Each of us can make a difference.