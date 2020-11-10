This was a birthday month for one of my favorite uncles and my thoughts drifted to the wonderful things that made him special to me. I was blessed to have several uncles: Dempsey, Elmer, Bobby and Herman. All of these uncles were teenagers when confronted with caring for me at six when I started school.
Living in a mining camp was not easy as we had no school buses and had to walk at least a mile to get to school. Circumstances were not ideal in that my mother had all four of us girls within a five year period and also had uterine cancer along with the last birth. She had to travel to Northern Kentucky for the only treatment available at that time which included radiation treatment and surgery. So she and my Dad lived in the Lexington area for about three months. All of the uncles and aunts were babysitting us while they were there.
I was the only one in school at that time and my uncles were my constant companions. I thought this was the most fun a girl could have was these handsome daredevil uncles who were sports oriented. Baseball and football were big hits but basketball ruled the day and was forever in their hearts till the day they went to heaven. They collectively won tournaments that were replayed every year at family gatherings and my mother was one of their biggest fans. She was so proud that they were all on a state winning team.
She trusted them to watch over me. So when other little girls were at the piano or art lessons I was watching their plays from the stands and never heard a complaint from them about my being in tow every day after school. If I did something dangerous or potentially dangerous on my walks home from school they informed my Dad. So I learned very early that little girls did not try to touch car bumpers as they passed on the road or tantalize the mean old rooster who was destined to peck me every school day on my return home. They were always watching and reporting to my Dad.
They were so handsome and mannerly yet full of fun. Uncle Elmer joined the Navy and was so much a ladies man. Uncle Bobby married the Old Lady in the Shoe and had so many children he did not know what to do. Uncle Herman was the baby of the family and spoiled as they say. He was very successful as a car salesman and manager of a chain of businesses. Uncle Dempsey worked for Gulf Oil and became a millionaire. He loved to restore old cars and he gave so much of his money to good causes and was well known for his generosity. My Aunt Betty, his wife, was a movie star in our sights. She dressed like one and acted like one. She was a splendid cook and beautiful to boot. Her heart was as beautiful as her exterior.
My sister Linda and I had special exercise classes we attended weekly and in her late seventies she decided to join in. We did not expect her to show up dressed to kill in all one color. One week it would be all pink , another all purple. All colors of the rainbow were available. She only did the exercises she liked and following this period she would take us all out for dinner at a fine restaurant despite our work out clothing. We actually became quite famous for our attendance. By the way, we never lost a pound but enjoyed our times together with laughter and the courage to humor a sweet elderly Aunt.
Uncle Dempsey passed away this year due to cancer. He has left a huge void in our hearts and the millions, no exaggeration, of people he helped over the years. We will miss him and his constant joking and laughter. He is still ingrained in the heart of the little girl he kept in tow until her parents could care for her once more.
I learned a lot about boys during that time, all good, such as their caring and ability to make a little girl welcome when others teased her about their babysitting. He would just say, would you not do the same if the occasion was there? This took real character and to this day sports are a huge factor for me. I love football and am always proud of the knowledge given to a little waif of a girl who was missing her parents.
By the way, his sister, my mother lived to be in her late eighties and was so proud to have autographs from every basketball team coach from the Wildcats.