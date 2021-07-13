Loading a huge plane under the Qatar name was like going to a football game. It seemed hundreds were going to fly with us this day. I was very tired of a wonderful week in a remote Safari camp many miles north of Johannesburg, South Africa.
Settled in my seat of three places, I watched as every possible ethnic person on earth filed in to get ready for their flight, old and young to babies. I felt admiration when a young couple seated themselves across the aisle from me with their three toddlers and all the must have items involved in traveling with children. They were headed to the USA to visit the parks out West and so excited to have an American to talk to. Just as I settled in, a handsome young man of color sat down beside me.
Mind you there is very little room in economy class for anyone of girth. He seemed tentative about everything. I showed him what was in the little gift bags given to all passengers on a long flight. We had a very soft large blanket, ear buds, small toothbrush and paste, mask for our eyes so we could sleep. Another bag had the required face mask required by all passengers, hand wipes with antiseptic and lip balm. A small pillow was also provided as well as our headset and connection to a tv screen in front of us.
I introduced myself and he gave me his name. I helped him stow away his items. I explained that once in the air he could move around, however with the flight taking off it was necessary to buckle up. I helped him with that and asked where he was headed. He told me he was meeting his parents in Doha, located in Quatar, a small island located next to Arabia and where our airlines was located. It was scheduled to be an eleven plus hour flight, so we settled in.
He asked me what some of things were and how to use items in his kit. After take off, we settled back to enjoy the flight. The beautiful stewardesses constantly patrolled the aisle serving us two meals over the course of the lengthy flight. We were flying over Africa and it is hard to imagine such a large country.
I helped him select his meals and then the real fun began. On my screen I had entered camera ready for the flight which enabled me to see exactly what the pilot could see at the elevation we cruised. One could see the desert, very few waterholes, mountain ranges of enormous height, and also the ocean on our left. We traveled the entire shape of Africa on our flight.
So I helped him get his screen up and running. I also showed him the movie channels, the muscic channels, the childrens channel and the game channels. Something for everyone. He seemed no longer an adult but childlike in his enthusiasm for this personal first for him. His smile was enchanting while we ate. We could only remove our masks during eating and drinking.
He related he was married and had a small child and was reuniting with his mother and father he had not seen in two years due to Covid. He was educated and worked in Johannesburg. He had difficulty understanding my Southern slow voice yet he was so tickled to have me help him with his new learning experiences. I had told him I had flown very much in a previous job and became very tired of all the time above earth. He laughed and we enjoyed the repartee. His language was spilled out so fast I had difficulty understanding and his laughter would ring out in the cabin.
Meal time was another learning experience. I had to demonstrate how to open the hot meals with safety and what everything was. We were served a main course delicious meal fitting the Middle Eastern cooking, a side dish, a dessert, and a beverage as well as well as bottled water. Most of the dishes were reflective of Arabian food choices and spicy. I enjoyed every bite and thrilled to eat many grains and learn about new offerings in the culinary world.
He was like a child at Christmas and could hardly wait till next meal was provided. As our flight finally descended to land on the small island and we could actually see the plane underbelly preparing for touchdown , he turned to me and offered me a tiny slip of paper as I told him I was happy for him seeing his parents. He said to me in English, “Thank you ‘momma’ for helping me with the flight. You made it a terrific flight instead of terrifying,” and he wished me well.
The paper was a ten dollar bill and had Bangladesh on it. I told him he needed his money and I was so glad to help him yet he insisted saying his parents had provided me to be his traveling angel.
In the fury of getting off the plane and long lines as we all had to present passport as well as Covid testing 72 hours before flight, I failed to see him reunite with his parents. I felt a sense of happiness for him and knew that if ever we meet again we will know. The bill he gave me will go into my memory box of treasures from all of my adventures. He was a tribute to his parental care and I am so proud to be his temporary momma.