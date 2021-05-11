Time spent in New Mexico was a jewel of learning of an alien land of magic and discovery. If one did not like the scenery you just had to travel a few miles, north, west, south or east. Each of these directions led you into a true land of forest, dessert, sand dunes, hill and dale, waterways, mountain, forest, mining, rock hunting just to name a few. It is a good idea to stop in every town and see their historical value emblazoned in book and art form.
The people of New Mexico are Spanish, Mexican, Indian, a delightful mix of ethnic cultures that add great measure to help us understand the fascination of challenges brought on by feeling outnumbered or of little consequence.
Growing up in a mining camp in Eastern Kentucky taught us many things, one of them was tolerance for everyone. That was delivered by constant teaching at school, church and community.
So it was with delight I started to explore the realm of my new home. A smile goes a long way in developing friendship with other cultures. I reminded myself that these lovely people were as American as I was and still enjoyed the delight of forging new friendship when a smile was the only introduction. After the smile came sharing. After that, came caring and friendship.
It was not unusual to find fresh fruit I did not recognize, pastries, pies, cookies and plants at my doorstep each morning on my trip to the community mail boxes. In our gated community we had a central area. Everyone’s mailbox was there and after the mail was delivered there was a crush of activity of various neighbors, all smiling in anticipation of word from relatives far away and saying hello to friends.
As a nurse I started in my daily walk to check on those who could not leave their houses without assistance and offered to help them if I could. Sometimes it was a serious health question that I encouraged contact with their physician for advice. Nurses can only advise — not prescribe treatment — and support patients efforts. So it became a token of good neighborliness to nurse and help some to their therapy or doctor appointments.
I really enjoyed their laughter as I was trying to learn Spanish and the idea that humor is healing in itself took hold. My thank you note to my secret friends who left things for me was difficult as I was not acquainted with all of the interesting fruits and vegetables. So I spent time at the local groceries reading titles and then researching exactly what it was that my friends were so graciously sharing. Yummy is not a good enough word to bestow on some of their daily gifts. I learned a whole new gourmet set.
In turn I started sharing my Kentucky and Tennessee recipes and oh boy. The game was on. Mexican based desserts opened my eyes to most delightfully gaining at least ten pounds. Those Hatch Chili peppers are addictive and I order them today for Mexican night at our house. Hatch is a lovely town where all the chilies are dried on the roofs of their houses. Just glorious sunshine, no bugs, and quick time for turn around. No one caught viruses or colds … those chilis and herbs used in their cooking dared an entry from a bug. There is science to back that up.
My doctor was amused that I had taken to the culture so fast and having a grand time which in turn helped my healing along, not only physically but emotionally. Laughter is a true medicine and should be prescribed for every day. It does the body good and once you see all of the eye candy given by the state of New Mexico your life is forever engaged. The sun, cacti, snow on the Rockies in June, flowers everywhere and the beautiful and kind people made my stay there a healing one.
Moving back to Tennessee was just as wonderful and has an enchantment of its own found in our state parks, along our rivers, in our cities and the people around us. We are so blessed.