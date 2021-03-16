As a young girl living in a coal mining camp in Eastern Kentucky, I wondered even then if I would be able to see the world. I read books constantly, not from the library which did not exist where I lived, but from my parents bedroom where my Dad had a large number of books, Readers Digest volumes of stories and my all time favorite, a trilogy of Zane Grey’s works. He never knew I would sneak into his room after he left for work on weekends and immerse myself in the tales of Out West. Oh, how I promised myself someday I would venture forth from comfort to challenges.
So it was that after a dreadful accident later in life my neurosurgeon stated after lengthy and painful surgery that I needed to take a year off from my job and heal. So I up and moved to New Mexico, the Land of Enchantment, where Billy the Kid reigned supreme. Everywhere one traveled across that state Billy had slept there. It was a wonder he ever got into trouble as often as he traveled.
I digress. I planned a border-to-border trip with the surgeon’s approval and instructions not to drive over an hour without getting out of my car and walking around, grounding myself to a change of position. He was a smart doctor who knew change of scenery and activity would erase any pain inclinations. I could not take oral meds for pain.
It worked. So with that mantra, I started the adventure of a life time. Thus my fascination with the “Road to the Sun” at Glacier National Park, in Montana. It had been my Dad’s wish on retirement to visit every National Park in our USA. He never lived to see that time so I took his place. He rode with me in spirit as my sidekick. He would often even as a child take us to parks, walks in the woods to find all of Mother Nature’s treasures, so it was comfort to me to have him along in spirit.
Montana is as Western as a gal could find — rolling mountains, prairie, loads of wild animals and very few people. AAA had supplied me with at least a dozen books on the different states and pointed out all of the must see spots I would be traveling through. My dear mother insisted I not travel at sunset. I agreed and called her every day at sunset to inform her of my location.
So it was, I have a picture on my desk of one of the most serene spots on earth, Saint Mary Lake in the park which is only one of the spectacular views. A tiny little island basks in the early morning sunlight to herald in a new day surrounded by the impressive Rocky mountains reaching out around it. All of these were formed by the glaciers of which still exist there. They are receding due to our warmer climate at present and it is with awe that I stood next to a glacier that was prehistoric.
Glacier National Park has a thrilling roller coaster in the form of the Road to the Sun. This road was built in 1933 on pylons jutting out over thousands of feet as you travel from west to east. You really travel to the sun. This road is so narrow that two cars are a strain sometimes around the curves. When one meets a camper or big van you hold your breath hoping you do not scrape the small rails guarding your travel on the road. There are no turn arounds so once on the road you are committed for nearly fifty miles of the most breathtaking scenery and beauty of the Rocky Mountains.
Other places in the park are camera friendly in that lakes carved from the glaciers sneak up on you and take your breath away. Once you travel through the Park, which consists of over a thousand acres, you near the Canadian border. This wilderness consists of over 700 hiking trails. Be prepared to see wildlife consisting of every thing imaginable, including mountain goats, and grizzly bears. This park has one million acres of land and twenty-five active glaciers. The beauty of this experience stays with you forever as you gaze at the beautiful lakes made by glacier melt and formation. This land is all part of the Waterton-Glacier International Peace Park and found its place in my heart as well in my healing.
Mother Nature and our forefathers who insisted we preserve the beauty of our land for future generations have my eternal gratitude. This jewel is a gift to us all.