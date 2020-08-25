One of my sisters, who has a PhD in education, asked what my earliest memories of childhood were. After a second or two flashes of events long forgotten came rushing back.
I believe I was 4-years-old when I remember our house catching fire and our dog Brownie saved our lives. It was the talk of the coal camp where we lived that we were lucky to get out of our three room house. Brownie ceased his barking as we sleepily trundled out.
The house consisted of a kitchen with a pot bellied stove, a living room and a bedroom. My mother used newspapers to paper the walls against the winter winds and our pot bellied stove sat in the center of the kitchen. We all slept in one bedroom — mother, daddy, two of my younger sisters and I.
Mother did not like pets in the house so Brownie slept out on the porch. I remember having to stay with assorted relatives until another home had been assigned by the coal company. I recently thought of my mother and how lovingly she would clear the coal dust off an old blooming rose so it could survive. She used a small artist brush and sterling silver forks and spoons for her gardening tools. She loved roses that perfumed the air as the coal dust settled on all things in the open. I have roses in my yard today in her honor.
After a brief time we managed to obtain another similar house and stayed there until we moved to a real city. The coal camp was an interesting place as we lived close to a railroad changing station. Coal trains would constantly move from track to track as they filled with black gold and made their way out of our camp. Starting school at age six brought me in close contact with those trains, as I had to watch where they were and make sure to stay out of their way before I reached the road leading to my school.
The river was adjacent to the road and there were times that after hard rains the river would be even with the road. I remember it as a terrifying experience to have the water sloshing along side of my trek to school.
My father was always working in the deep mine, as they called it, and my mother was caring for four little girls all born within five years. I was the oldest and responsible for seeing we made it to school. My father did not believe in us missing school and was adamant about our not missing a single day.
My mother helped us with our homework while fixing dinner each evening. My dad built me a fully furnished castle in the second grade with a working well and a moat with moss covering the soil to take to school while studying medieval history. I had wonderful teachers and they inspired my love of learning.
My grandfather on Mother’s side was also working in the mines. There were times when we heard screeching sounds of alarms coming from the mines. It was explained to me that there had been a cave in and men were trapped and efforts were being made to save them. The alarms were a call to help. Many never made it out.
I never knew that everyone did not live as we did and at age ten moved to the city to a whole new world.
I had learned at an early age that life was precious and to be nurtured and the future was never to be taken for granted.