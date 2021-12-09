Two local authors held book signings at Greeneville’s Christian Book and Gift Shop Saturday, to celebrate the release of their latest works.
Hali Swatzell’s debut novel, “After All I’ve Been Through,” explores her experience on her first “career job.”
“I was thrilled to land a paid internship with a company and excited to work toward what I thought was my life’s purpose,” Swatzell said in a release, noting that the book goes into details of her experience that may be a trigger for some readers. “However, while this story doesn’t end in ‘happily ever after mode,’ I did gain a true and personal relationship with my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.”
“Most importantly, after all I’ve been through, I still believe in God’s merciful love, the power of friendships, and hope for a brighter tomorrow,” she added. “It is in this spirit of healing that I share my journey.”
Swatzell received her bachelor’s degree in interior architecture and works at a local firm. Realizing God’s will for her life, she turned to writing to help encourage and uplift other women and men who are struggling with sexual abuse and trauma.
Shelley Pierce released book four in The Crumberry Chronicles series, “Trouble in the Halls,” and celebrated the February 2021 release of the middle-grade nonfiction book, “Get Off the Struggle Bus.”
“Get Off the Struggle Bus” is an engaging vehicle for children to study some of the names of God. The book reads like a novel but leads middle-grade kids and adults to understand God’s character through His revealed names and their meanings. Anxiety, fear, anger, and other real life issues are addressed as the author encourages relying on God to get through the struggles of life.
“Trouble in the Halls,” the latest in Pierce’s Crumberry series continues the story of Jase Freeman.
Every sixth grader, at one point or another, believes middle school exists to torture innocent kids. Why else would such things as algebra, rope climbing in gym class, and the options in the cafeteria be the realities? Peer pressure and the painful need to either fit in or blend in.
Jase Freeman, resident struggler to blend in, found himself the object of attention once again, the release says. Every kid in Crumberry Middle School had heard about the engagement of the century. No one congratulated Jase. No, they stared at the kid whose mom was going to marry the algebra teacher. Seriously. Who does that?
Jase thinks his life is a mess but what he doesn’t know is, life is about to get even messier. Enter Harrison Peterson, the mysterious new kid with a funny accent. How can befriending the new kid possibly go wrong?
Swatzell and Pierce’s books are available at Greeneville’s Christian Book and Gift Shop as well as online through Amazon.