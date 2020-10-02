Families in Greene County are continuing to find ways to serve in spite of the COVID-19 pandemic. Seven-year-old Braylan Feezell was recently presented a certificate of recognition, signed by Tennessee First Lady Maria Lee for completion of the second annual Tennessee Kids Serve Summer Challenge.
According to the challenge website, the goal of the summer challenge is to instill in children a heart for service. Children in grades K-6 are welcome to participate in any of eight service categories, at least four of which must be completed to successfully complete the challenge.
Although the challenge provided Braylan with many opportunities to enjoy, such as making ice cream with the elderly, touring the old Jail with a deputy and learning about fire safety from a firefighter, he said feeling good was the best part.
“I helped people,” said Braylan, who added that his grandmother, Tracy Kilday, helped him with transportation.
Braylan completed many service categories on his own, as well as involving some of his friends from Nolachuckey Elementary, representing four other families. His service included:
- making and delivering goodies to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office;
- making and delivering goodies to the Greeneville Fire Department;
- Filling a chartered Little Library that gives children access to free books in the Bybee community;
- Donating items to a local charity;
- assisting in an ice cream and bingo social for a local elderly residence;
- and placing a flag on the lawn of all 60 homes on his road for the Fourth of July holiday.
Upon completion of his hours of service, Braylan received a party package and was invited to participate in a Zoom Virtual Celebration on Sept. 28, along with First Lady Lee and other children who took part in the challenge.
Braylan attends Nolachuckey Elementary School but is spending his 2nd-grade year homeschooling due to COVID-19.