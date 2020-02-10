Members of Winter & Company Dance Studio travelled to Walt Disney World Resort to perform at Disney Springs on Jan. 3. Disney Springs is an outdoor shopping, dining, and entertainment complex at the Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, near Orlando.
Nine dances were performed during a 16 minute show.
Members of the Mini Company Competition Team members were Emma Stiltner, Emma Ricker, Alyssa Tipton, Sadie Parman, Zaelyn Fillers and Kinslee Darnell. They performed a hip hop and jazz routine.
Junior Competition Team members were Addyson Moore and Kailey Thompson. Both performed solos in the genres Contemporary & Lyrical. They also performed two dances in Tap & Poms to “Mickey” with the Senior Company Competition Team members.
Senior Company Competition Team members were Jacey Sizemore, Lexi Taylor and Anna Grace Parlapiano. The Senior Company also performed a Lyrical piece.
In addition, Recreational dancers, Dazzling Divas, performed a jazz routine. Dazzling Diva members include Mckenzie Baker, A’daysha Johnson, Kaylynn Seaton, Bella Owens and Brylee Lutz. Shining Stars class performers performed a hip hop routine by members Kayla Key, Sophie Ruble, Ella-Denea Pierce and Rylee Parman.
To view the performance find us on Facebook at Winter & Company Dance Studio.