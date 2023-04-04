Greene County resident Linda Townsend, a member of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution’s Nolachuckey Chapter, has won top honors for her fiber artwork talents on the national level.
Townsend placed first at the national level in the 2023 American Heritage Fiber Arts Contest, sponsored by the NSDAR.
This year’s contest theme was “Educating the Next Generation on Our Historic American Trails” to celebrate the National Historic Trails across America.
Townsend’s award-winning piece focused on the Overmountain Victory Trail that traces the route used by patriot militia, called the Overmountain Men, during the pivotal Kings Mountain campaign of 1780. Her entry was an original design, done in cross-stitch, which highlighted the trail as well as the history of the Battle of King’s Mountain.
Townsend has been invited to the NSDAR Continental Congress in Washington, D.C. in June to accept her award.
In order to become eligible for the national competition, Townsend’s artwork placed first at the Tennessee State Fiber Arts Competition held by the National American Heritage Committee. This was the second consecutive year that Townsend’s fiber artwork has won the state competition.
One of the largest patriotic women’s organizations in the world, DAR has 190,000 members in approximately 3,000 chapters across the country and several foreign countries.
DAR members promote historic preservation, education and patriotism via commemorative events, scholarships and educational initiatives, citizenship programs, service to veterans, meaningful community service and more.
For additional information about DAR and its relevant mission, visit www.dar.org.