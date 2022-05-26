A Greene County woman’s cross-stitch handiwork has earned her first place in a state-level competition sponsored by the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution.
In addition to her state win, Linda Townsend, who is a member of the Nolachuckey Chapter of the NSDAR, also received an Honorable Mention at the national level for her entry, which was a map and history of Greene County, pre-1800.
The American Heritage contest theme for 2021-22 was “Rise, and Shine Your Light on Your House Beautiful,” a club news release says.
According to the DAR website, “The American Heritage Committee was established to preserve our rich American heritage in the fields of art and sculpture, crafts, fiber arts, literature and drama, and music.”
Each year, the American Heritage Committee presents a new theme to follow and all DAR artists and musicians are urged to enter.
“The Nolachuckey Chapter, NSDAR, is very proud of Linda and is happy to acknowledge her accomplishments,” the club news release adds.
Founded in 1890, the DAR is a women’s service organization “whose members can trace their lineage to an individual who contributed to securing American independence during the Revolutionary War,” the release continues. “Today’s DAR is dynamic and diverse, with over 185,000 members in 3,000 chapters in the United States and abroad.”
Each year, DAR members volunteer millions of hours helping with community service projects, the release says.
DAR chapters are specially dedicated to projects “to promote historic preservation, education, and patriotism,” the release adds.