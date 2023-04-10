The Girl Scouts of the Southern Appalachians will present "A Taste of Girl Scouts" on Thursday, April 13 and Monday, April 17 to share information about the scouting experience with the public.
“Girls and adults attending can learn about Girl Scouting first-hand,” said Sandi Blalock, director of volunteer development for the local Girl Scout council, in a news release.
"Unless you’ve been a Girl Scout, you don’t know what all the program offers. And if you were a Girl Scout years ago, the program has evolved to meet girls’ needs today," the release adds.
The event will feature STEM and outdoors activities for attendees and the opportunity to assist with a community service project. Information about joining the Girl Scouts will also be available.
The Thursday event will be at the Rotary Pavilion at Hardin Park from 5-7 p.m. Look for the Girl Scout banner.
The Monday program will be at First Baptist Church, 211 N. Main Street, also from 5-7 p.m.
Both events are drop-in events so you do not need to attend the entire time.
“I was a Girl Scout for five years when I was young,” Blalock said. “When my daughter wanted to join Girl Scouts in kindergarten, I became the leader and continued until her graduation from high school.
"During that time, we had amazing experiences, from crafting, camping and community projects to learning new skills and traveling, including trips to Savannah, Salt Lake City and the Bahamas. She also traveled to Costa Rica," Blalock added.
Girl Scout membership is open to all girls from kindergarten through their senior year of high school.
There is a membership fee and scholarships are available. Volunteers need to be over 18 years old and pass a background check. They do not need to be related to a girl in the program.
“I would love the opportunity to share more about Girl Scouts with girls and adults,” Blalock added. “I believe in the program so much that after volunteering for 20 years, I decided to work for them."
Girl Scouts is "the preeminent leadership development organization for girls, offering programs that give every girl a chance to practice a lifetime of entrepreneurship, adventure, and success," the release notes.
The Girl Scout Council of the Southern Appalachians has more than 13,000 girl and adult members in 46 counties from southwest Virginia, eastern Tennessee and northern Georgia.