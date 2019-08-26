IMG_7274.jpeg

Members from Greeneville and Johnson City chapters of HeartSisters met Aug. 14 for a tea party at Brumley’s at the General Morgan Inn. Members’ family and friends were also welcomed. HeartSisters is an organization of women of all ages, backgrounds, faiths and interests who meet for fun, fellowship, outreach, support and encouragement in a variety of activities like luncheons, shopping trips, retreats, picnics, theater outings and more.

 Special To The Sun