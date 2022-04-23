Greeneville High School sophomore London Morelock has been named as the new Miss East Tennessee’s Outstanding Teen.
Morelock was crowned on April 10 during a special ceremony with family and friends at the General Morgan Inn, a news release says.
“Chloe Napier of Seymour was crowned Miss East Tennessee’s Outstanding Teen in November of 2021, but due to unforeseen circumstances decided to resign from the title, allowing Morelock to be crowned and represent the title of Miss East Tennessee’s Outstanding Teen,” the release says.
Among the guests on hand for the crowning ceremony were Miss Greene County Kaitlyn Turner, Miss Greene County’s Outstanding Teen Anna Parlapiano, and Miss East Tennessee Taylor Parsons. Morelock will join these young ladies in representing Greene County and East Tennessee at the Miss Tennessee and Miss Tennessee’s Outstanding Teen scholarship pageants the week of June 19-25 in Memphis.
A Duke TIP Scholar, Morelock is also a member of the Greeneville High Cheerleading Squad. She is the daughter of Michael and Holly Morelock of Greeneville.
As the newly crowned Miss East Tennessee’s Outstanding Teen, Morelock said she looks forward to “jumping into volunteer projects and making an impact” on her community.
“I want people to know that the Miss America organization focuses more on scholarships for young women rather than beauty,” she added.
Morelock has selected “Literacy with London” as her Social Impact Initiative. Each candidate is required to promote a special project during their reign.