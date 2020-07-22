Editor’s Note: We are happy to announce that Jessica Barnett’s “Love Your Health” column, previously published every other week in Accent, will now appear each Monday in the Lifestyles pages.
I turned 39 a couple months ago. Pre-pandemic, I signed up for two half marathons and a handful of smaller races, hoping to be ready to run another marathon for my fortieth. After all my races were either cancelled or postponed and with no races anywhere on the horizon, I decided to take a week in June and tackle 39 miles for 39 trips around the sun, roughly five and a half miles a day. All those miles gave me time to reflect on a lifetime of running and what I’ve learned. While I’ll spare you the life lessons, I will share some recommendations that have made my journey of running better.
A good pair of shoes
For the person just beginning their journey of fitness with running or walking, I would strongly encourage you to visit a specialty running store. This does not include Dicks, Hibbits or Academy Sports. While these stores are great for athletic clothing and equipment, their shoe department doesn’t always have an employee who is as knowledgeable and experienced in fit as a specialty running store employee. Stores like Fleet Feet , in Kingsport and Johnson City, or Runner’s Market, in Knoxville, employ runners who not only run in and test the shoes they sell but are also experienced and trained in fit and analyzing gait.
Even after all these years of running I still visit a specialty store when I need new shoes. Some of my tried and true favorites are Adidas Boston, Nike Pegasus and Structure and Asics Wave Rider. Disclaimer: this does not mean these shoes will work or are the correct pair for you. Like every body is different, same goes for feet, gait, stride and need.
Compression socks or leggings
Shin splints, stress fractures and at times a finicky knee from a lifetime of tennis and running have made these a must. I will admit I prefer the socks. I don’t love anything super tight fitting when I run or workout, so often the leggings are too much for me. I do have a pair of Leg Balance Tights from Asics that my physical therapist recommended but most often I default to my beloved cropped Zella leggings with a pair of compression socks. While I’m by no means going to win most fashionable runner award, this combination feels best to me.
If you’re in the market for compression leggings look for a pair with at least twenty percent spandex. For compression socks I’ve found luck by visiting my local Fleet Feet and having them select a pair based on my needs. I’ve also struck gold with good old Amazon. The pair I’ve bought not only for myself but as a gift for a fellow runner is Physix Gear Sport Compression Socks for Men & Women. These will set you back less than fifteen bucks a pair. Not too shabby!
Fuel
I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again, you do not need that overpriced Gu, Gatorade Chews, or fancy protein bar pre-run. Dried fruit is a great alternative to sports gels during runs. It provides the same easily digested carbs without all the added processed sugars, strange ingredients, and often hefty price tag. Dried fruit also provides fiber, something most Americans are lacking in their daily diet. I love a date or two with a teaspoon to tablespoon of almond butter. Serving size of both should be based on your calorie needs and length of your run. I also enjoy dried apricots or homemade trail mix pre run. The trail mix is a super easy combination of dried fruit like raisins or no sugar added cranberries, Enjoy Life dark chocolate chips and a low sugar cereal like Kashi Heart to Heart Honey Toasted Oat Cereal. A handful of this pre run and I’m good to go.
Recovery
BioFreeze, foam roller, rest days and the newest addition to my recovery team: The Freeze Sleeve. During quarantine I did just a tiny bit of online shopping. While I’m still hiding my J. Crew packages, Andy and I have both used and enjoyed the Freeze Sleeve. We ordered a medium so I could use it on my calf and knee and Andy could use it to ice his arm after throwing at baseball practice. You can find BioFreeze at most local grocery stores and pharmacies as well as Amazon. I like the roll-on option best – less mess.
I talked about my favorite foam roller several columns ago when listing gift ideas for the health and fitness minded person in your life. https://www.greenevillesun.com/accent/love-your-health-tis-the-season-for-fitness-and-wellness-gifts/article_138ec265-159d-5eed-94ee-baf5e2ccd78a.html Last, but not least the Freeze Sleeve can be purchased via their website or Amazon.
Accountability
While running solo can be a time to think and reflect I prefer to run with friends. It’s a whole lot easier to hit the snooze button when no one is waiting for you. To take it one step further, and a good idea if you’re one who struggles with following through with those early morning workout plans, I set my running clothes out the night before, check my alarm and double check the weather before texting my girlfriends to make sure we are on for the next morning.
I don’t know many people who don’t need a little push to get moving. Maybe you’re afraid to start or just aren’t that excited about working out. Having someone to hold you accountable, that you know is depending on you to achieve their health and wellness goals, I promise will make you much more likely to skip the snooze button.
What are you waiting for? Text a friend right now, make that running or walking date.
Gratitude
Running has brought the most beautiful friendships into my life, has been my therapy, has lifted me up and humbled me more times than I can count. While I’ve been running most all my life largely as conditioning for sports. It wasn’t until after college, after my collegiate tennis career ended, two wins shy of one hundred, that I laced up my sneakers for myself. Not training for a match or the off season but just for me.
I think I was searching. I was pretty lost, unsure of what the future held and burnt out with tennis. Running gave me something to reach for, a goal. Most every day that I wake up, lace up my sneakers and hit the pavement I feel joy and gratitude. Grateful that this body, these legs that I’m often critical of, can carry me down the road. Most mornings I see my sweet sole sisters’ faces and the sun come up. What more can you ask for?