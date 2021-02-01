Anyone else in a dinner slump? Stumped over what to make for dinner? Feel like you’ve cooked nine million meals in a row since March of last year? If so, you’re not alone. I haven’t eaten inside a restaurant since February of 2020 and while my crew and I certainly love the drive thru at Chick-fil-A, I’m not sure how many more times I can scan my app. Is the next level a free cow?
I wanted to share what a week of weeknight dinners looks like for the Barnett crew. If you’re a frequent reader of this column you know I like to meal plan. For me it saves time and dollars. I make one weekly trip to the grocery store, list in hand. This also helps me stick to my goals. Less impulse purchases, drive thru’s and ordering pizza and more healthy choices plus routine and structure when life gets busy.
Monday
Soup and vegan cornbread. I’m lucky enough to be blessed with a mother-in-law who not only produces a garden full of beautiful fresh produce each year but then goes the extra mile by canning that produce. Turning fresh veggies into a comforting veggie soup. That paired with an easy vegan cornbread recipe I’ll share below makes for a yummy and quick meal.
I also cut up an apple along with some carrots or other fresh veggies to graze on before and during dinner. This is an every night occurrence at our house, even if we pick up food. It encourages my crew to eat their fruit and veggies.
Tuesday
I do some form of Mexican night almost weekly. Whether its veggie enchiladas, shrimp tacos, crockpot two ingredient salsa chicken — yes, that is as easy as it sounds — or just some cheese and veggie quesadillas on corn or whole wheat tortillas, most always makes the weekly rotation.
This week it was veggie enchiladas. I shared this throw together recipe in one of my earlier columns, “What I Eat in a Day” https://www.greenevillesun.com/accent/love-your-health-what-i-eat-in-a-day/article_b9b19e88-6082-5fc4-8c48-8200a45c9fda.html.
For the veggie enchiladas I use whatever veggies I have on hand, either fresh or frozen, a clove or two of garlic, and a can of drained and rinsed low-sodium black beans. I sauté the veggies, throwing in the rinsed beans last, and layer a 9x9 with either homemade fresh or canned salsa or a store bought one. Feel free to use your favorite brand of salsa or fresh salsa, just be mindful of ingredients, the fewer the better.
I then take whole wheat or corn tortillas and stuff them with the veggie and black bean combo, usually adding some Mexican cheese to Andy and Landon’s. I then roll them up, sprinkle more cheese and salsa on top and bake at 350 degrees for about 15 minutes, or until the cheese starts to melt or bubble and the tortillas start to brown just a tiny bit around the edges. I serve with fresh fruit and veggies, like I mentioned above, some blue corn or sweet potato tortilla chips or brown rice, salsa and plain Greek yogurt, and some avocado slices.
Wednesday
Away games for Andy means me and Landon wing it. Tonight was, you guessed it, Chick-fil-A. I usually go with the Market Salad or an order of grilled chicken nuggets. For dressing I love their Light Balsamic Vinaigrette or the Zesty Apple Cider Vinaigrette. If I bring it home, I just use a splash of my own oil, usually avocado and balsamic. Remember, when you order a salad when dining out or hitting up the drive thru, be mindful of your choice of dressing. You also don’t need to drown your greens. I only use about a half a packet as even “light” dressings and vinaigrettes can pack quite a sugar, calorie, fat and even sodium punch.
If I don’t order my go-to salad, I’ll do an order of grilled nuggets. You’d better believe with either choice I’m getting a small fry. Hey, balance. Landon pretty much always requests the kid’s four piece nugget meal, of course with fries as she is a waffle fry lover just like her momma. I either order a fruit cup for us to split or bring some fruit from home.
Thursday
Sheet pan meal. I’ll usually incorporate some sort of seafood, usually salmon, shrimp or scallops and a veggie. Usually sweet potatoes, squash, broccoli, or carrots for the veggie, or a combo of whatever I’ve got on hand. The seafood selection usually depends on what’s fresh and on sale at my local grocery store. I also check out what’s on sale in the frozen seafood section. There are a million different easy and healthy variations to the sheet pan meal. I’ve struck gold by simply googling sheet pan, the main ingredient I have or want to use and the word “healthy.” Some of my go-to websites for free, healthy and simple options, especially if I don’t feel like breaking out the cookbooks, are Skinnytaste, the blog Hummusapien and Real Food Whole Life. Skinnytaste and Hummusapien post weekly meal plans with a handy dandy shopping list included on the regular. Hummusapien even offers a vegetarian one.
Friday
Pizza night. For us that looks like either a cauliflower crust creation I pretty much always buy store bought, or make-your-own pita pizza. I’ve raved about make-your-own pita pizzas in this little space before. They are cheap, quick, healthy and little ones seem to love being able to be in on the action too. I like to bake ours on a pizza stone for a crisper pita crust. Just brush a little olive oil on your pitas, bake for a minute or two at 450 degrees, take out and let everyone add their own toppings. I usually put out crushed tomatoes or spaghetti sauce, fresh veggies such as green peppers, cheese, fresh basil, some turkey pepperoni or whatever cooked lean meat I have on hand. This is a great way to use up any leftovers you might have as well. Put back in the oven at 450 and bake till your cheese starts to bubble and melt. Viola, a healthy and cost-effective pizza night. No tipping the delivery person necessary.
As promised, here is my go-to cornbread recipe.
The Best Vegan Cornbread
From the blog Nora Cooks
Ingredients:
1 1/4 cups all-purpose flour. I use gluten free all-purpose flour.
1 cup yellow corn meal
2/3 cup granulated sugar
1 teaspoon salt
1 tablespoon baking powder
1 1/4 cup unsweetened almond milk
1/3 cup canola oil. For all oil free you can use and I’ve certainly subbed unsweetened applesauce.
Instructions:
Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Lightly grease an 8 x 8 pan or a 9-inch round cake pan.
In a large bowl, combine the flour, cornmeal, sugar, salt and baking powder and stir.
Now pour in the almond milk and canola oil or applesauce. Stir until well combined. Pour batter into prepared pan.
Bake for 20-25 minutes, until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean.
I hope this glimpse into what we ate for dinner will not only inspire you to make some healthier choices but also take a little time to meal plan, saving both your waistline and wallet. What’s on your menu this week? Do you meal plan? I’d love to hear from you.