We covered what a week of weeknight meals looks like at the Barnett household. I thought we’d keep that trend going, covering a week of workouts. Since motivation for many starts to wane by February, right around the time that Hershey’s and Godiva start hitting the shelves, hopefully both of these columns will inspire you to keep going. Remember, health and fitness is a marathon, not a sprint.
Since we are still in the midst of a global pandemic and sadly Spring hasn’t sprung, most of my workouts are at home. While I love and miss group exercise and running with my girlfriends something fierce, I’d guess many of you are still in the same boat, trying to social distance, working and even learning from home. I hope this glimpse into my weekly fitness routine provides you with a little bit of inspiration and motivation.
For me, I’ve found that workouts that are twenty to thirty minutes, even stacking those occasionally, are my sweet spot. While I love a good long run or an hour-long group fitness class, as those feel like they fly by, running by myself on the treadmill or doing a solo virtual group fitness class starts to lose some of it’s luster after a half hour.
It may take a little trial and error on your part to find not only what you enjoy doing but the amount of time that works best for you and your schedule. Remember, the goal is one hundred and fifty minutes of physical activity each week. While I don’t recommend that you try and achieve that all in one day, or as a weekend warrior, I like to schedule it in my calendar each week, making sure to include a couple of rest days. This helps tremendously with accountability, especially since I’m still working out solo.
Monday: Two miles on the treadmill
I used my Peleton app and did a twenty-minute walk plus run class. I have gotten my money’s worth out of this app. It keeps things fresh and exciting, I love their instructors and since I’m not quite ready to go back to the gym, it’s satisfied my group fitness needs. There are tons of both free and monthly subscription apps available. Peleton, like most, usually run some sort of free trial for first time users. Before subscribing to Peleton I checked out several different options.
If it hadn’t been freezing this morning, I would have headed downtown or to the middle school track to run. Fresh air plus new music always makes me happy. If I’m on the treadmill, like I was this morning and so many in the winter, I’ll either use an app-based workout or turn on the old television. Before you feel jealous about my “home gym,” I’ll share with you that our treadmill is almost as old as our old dog and was a Wal-Mart special, coming in well under five hundred dollars. It’s also survived multiple moves and has several functions that no longer work. Might explain why my knees hurt so much worse in the winter.
As for our “entertainment,” the television is tiny and is mounted to a cinderblock wall in the basement. A fancy gym it is not, but it does the job. If I watch tv while I work out, I like to make it worth my while. For me that’s bad reality tv, which I love. “The Bachelor,” hello Matt James, or “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake” are my go-to guilty pleasures. I have a good friend, Liz, who also enjoys decadent reality tv for a wonderful escape. She only allows herself to watch it though as she walks on the treadmill. Genius if you ask me.
Tuesday: twenty-five-minute total body workout
I used a Tone It Up video which was free on YouTube. There are so many great, free workout resources out there. I have used and loved Tone It Up, PopSugar, and for a little dance fun, The Fitness Marshall. You can pretty much find whatever you’re in the mood for. I used some lightweight dumbbells for this workout, but so many offer bodyweight or you can modify and complete without any equipment.
Wednesday-Rest
As important and beneficial as working out is for your health, rest days are just as necessary. Your body needs time to recover and heal. It can’t do that if you are pushing yourself to the limit every day. Not only do rest days keep you from burning out, but they also help prevent injury. Listen to your body. If you wake up tired, lacking motivation, sore and with a persistent nagging ache or injury, give it a day or two. I like to take Pam, our dog for a nice slow walk, Pam knows no other speed, on my rest days. I also make sure to schedule some time on the foam roller.
Thursday-Three miles on the treadmill
“Schitt’s Creek” got me through these miles. My goal was a couple of nine-minute miles. I got pretty close. Since I’m not training for a race until hopefully Fall, I’m not overly concerned with my pace. I stretched and foam rolled immediately following this run. While I don’t love stretching, I know my body will thank me for it.
Friday: Yoga or meditation
I went with a slow flow twenty-minute yoga, another Peleton day. I should start by confessing that I don’t really love yoga or meditation. I know both my body and often my anxiety riddled mind need these practices, and I’m always glad after, but psyching myself up for them is harder than a run. I just don’t get excited the way I do for my run days. Balance in your workout routine, like in life is key. By mixing it up you strengthen and improve different parts of the body, and with yoga and meditation, your mind too, leaving your stronger, recharged and ready for another workout. I do yoga because I want to be able to bend over when I’m sixty. Petty simple.
Saturday: four miles outside
Praise be, the weather was actually decent, above freezing so I headed to the walking trail at the former Laughlin Memorial Hospital to get some mileage in. I wasn’t burning rubber, averaging around a ten-minute mile, but it felt glorious to be outside. Exercise plus a little vitamin C is good for body, mind and spirit. I listened to an uplifting and hilarious episode of one of my very favorite podcasts, Sweaty and Pissed, making the miles fly by.
Sunday: Rest day again
I walked Pam, played with my little girl and spent some time on my foam roller while Landon destroyed our living room. She likes to pull all of the couch and chair cushions out to play “gymnastics” in our living room. Mary Lou Retton she is not. The foam rolling just distracts my normally OCD self from the mess. It’s exercise for my brain to keep from walking behind her and cleaning up. Win, win.
What does a week of workouts look like for you? How have you changed up your workout routine due to the pandemic? Favorite workout apps for online programming? I’d love to hear from you.