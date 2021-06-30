You know you’re rapidly approaching forty when in lieu of flowers and chocolate for Valentine’s Day your significant other buys you a double basket air fryer.
While I wouldn’t recommend taking romantic advice from one Andy Barnett, I’ll admit I’ve wanted or at least been curious about an air fryer for quite some time. I also realize I’m a little behind on this trend.
We were gifted a small deep fryer for our wedding, much to my chagrin, and after one use over the last thirteen years of marriage decided to pass it on to friends. I don’t love clutter, we don’t have a ton of counter space in our kitchen, and other than my blender and a food processor, I’m not really one to get overly excited about trendy appliances or kitchen gadgets.
After a friend raved about sweet potato chips, one of my very favorite things, and how crispy they got in her air fryer I thought it might be a fun purchase. Cue a sale and what Andy thought was a romantic gift, we are now the proud owners of an air fryer.
Are you curious about an air fryer? Already own one? Wondering why you need to add one more appliance or gadget to your already crowded kitchen cabinets or counter space?
What exactly does it do? An air fryer uses convection and often a little bit of oil to circulate hot air to cook your food. You can buy small single basket air fryers for less than fifty bucks or you can shop for the Mack daddy versions with two baskets, all the bells and whistles, and spend upwards of two hundred and fifty dollars. While the one we purchased is a two-basket air fryer, we did not buy the top shelf cooker. Andy wasn’t feeling that romantic.
Benefits
One of benefits to owning and using an air fryer is when compared to deep frying your favorite food, it significantly reduces the calories. Instead of it swimming in a basket of oil, a light spritz often does the trick. It’s also quicker, much easier to clean, and keeps your house from smelling like the Chevron at exit 26 in good old Southwest Virginia. If you went to Emory & Henry, I’d wager this smell has been burned into your memory.
What can I make in my air fryer? The better question might be what can’t you make? I can certainly attest it makes amazing crispy veggies, fantastic homemade fries and crisps up frozen “healthier” chicken nuggets and veggie tots for those nights you’re searching the pantry and freezer for anything to throw together. I’ve mentioned the free website Skinnytaste in this little space before. There are a ton of healthy, delicious air fryer recipes on this site. I’ve made her air fryer salmon, chicken and crab cakes and couldn’t believe how delicious and easy they were to prepare.
Without further ado, my very favorite thing to make in the air fryer …
Sweet Potato Chips
I love these paired with a veggie burger, wraps, sandwiches, dipped in almond butter, and honestly straight from the basket. So good.
Ingredients:
2 to 3 (depending on the size of your air fryer) medium sized sweet potatoes
1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil or avocado oil. Honestly, I usually just do a spritz of avocado oil.
Generous sprinkle of sea salt and black pepper
If you’re after a spicy chip go with a little sprinkling of chili powder
If you want a little bit of a sweet chip, I’ll do a sprinkle of brown sugar
Directions:
Thinly slice sweet potatoes. Toss in a bowl with the oil so that the chips are lightly coated. Mix your seasonings in a small bowl then sprinkle over the chips, tossing again to make sure they are evenly coated. Place sweet potatoes in a single layer in the air fryer. I have been known to let them overlap and stack them. Mine turn out fine either way. Cook the chips at 350 F for about eight to ten minutes, shaking or stirring often. Once done, crisped and cooked to your liking, remove and enjoy. I would tell you to store your leftovers in an airtight container, but I rarely have any left.
Are you the proud owner of an air fryer? If so, what’s your favorite thing to make in it? Please don’t be shy. I’d love some new inspiration for my romantic Valentine’s Day gift. If someone would also like to remind my sweet husband that I have a big birthday coming up and a kitchen appliance might not score him many hubby points, I’d be real grateful.
Jessica Barnett is a Southwest Virginia girl married to a Greeneville native, a mom, personal trainer, certified fitness nutrition specialist, runner, herbivore and ice cream lover. To learn about working with Jessica, prospective clients may email jcbarnett616@gmail.com.