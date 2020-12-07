Have you woken up with a wonky feeling knee? Your calf muscle hurts for no apparent reason, you can’t remember the last time you bought new sneakers or you’re one of those people, like my little girl or friend Kim who purchases shoes based on either their appearance or how good a deal you snagged them for?
I can certainly relate to all of these scenarios, especially the unexplained soreness. Who hasn’t squeezed themselves into a too tight pair of shoes because they were a “must have” or a “good deal?” Today, I thought we’d cover a few simple tips and tricks to help you decide if it’s time to upgrade those kicks.
Pain in your shins, knees, hips, lower back and blisters can all be telltale signs of your tennis shoes breaking down. Wearing worn out sneakers allows those improper mechanics most all of us have to dominate. While soreness or repetitive injury can be more than just needing a new pair of tennis shoes, incorporating a much-needed rest day or purchasing a new pair is a cost-effective place to start. Trust me, I’ve spent some time in recent years at an orthopedic clinic. I can assure you it cost me more than a new pair of shoes.
Check the tread on the bottom of your shoes. This is the first and most simple task to help you determine whether it’s time to purchase new kicks. If you can see your insole it’s way past time. When you turn your shoe over the first thing to look for is the midsole. It’s the white area just under the tread. If you see visible wear and tear here, it’s time to shop. The midsole is your shock absorber. The next place to look is the heel. You’re looking for noticeable creasing and firmness. You can test this yourself by putting the back of the shoe between your thumb and index fingers. Pinch the sides to see if the shoe’s structure is broken in.
How many miles have you put on them? A good rule of thumb, and one I’ve followed for many years, is after 300-500 miles of running or walking, it’s time to trade them in. If you’re not a walker or runner you can convert the miles to hours. After about 50 to 60 hours of aerobics or sport it’s also time to trade in those kicks.
How long have you had them? I know I’ve been guilty of finding a pair I loved and buying a couple in case they change how they are made. Why does it always seem like once you find something you love, they change the formula or recipe? My college roommate, Laura, is the queen of writing an emotional customer service letter. I probably need to have her pen one to Nike for me.
Sadly, this isn’t the best way to purchase shoes. Really, after a year any shoe, even if you’ve never worn them, has already started to break down. Material can dry out, keeping your shoe from functioning optimally. It’s best to replace your athletic shoes after a year. Worn out or not.
Are you babying your shoes? Do you leave them outside exposed to the elements? If you’re one that likes to trail run, hike or even run/walk in the elements, do you leave mud caked on your shoes? Stop abusing those sneakers. Wipe them off, keep them inside if you can, and treat them better.
Finally, it’s best to have more than one pair of shoes, even better three that you rotate between. I know what you’re thinking. I’m not P. Diddy either but I’m trying to help you save money for the long haul. By having more than one pair you can rotate your shoes. Don’t wear the same shoe every day and if you have shoes for specific purposes save them for that. If you purchase trail running shoes save them for the great outdoors. Don’t run in your sport specific shoes. This saves you dollars down the line, the lifespan of your shoes and potentially your knees.
Do you have a favorite brand or pair? I’d love for you to share. I’m always on the lookout for the shoe that is going to make my old runner’s knee feel like I’m twenty again. I realize that might look more like a trip to the fountain of youth, not my local athletic store. A girl can dream.