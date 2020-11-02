I’ve been running most of my life and cross training for tennis. My cross country years in high school or post college were for stress relief, exercise or just the pure joy of it. My training path in high school included a loop behind the water treatment plant. Maybe my high school cross country coach was trying to help us with breath control? Doubtful, but that might be Coach Ervin’s story.
Minus my daily cross country loop, I grew up with some pretty splendid scenery as the background for my runs. After college I ended up in Knoxville and while there are some lovely places to run, in my humble opinion none quite as stunning as what we have here in Greene County and the Tri-Cities.
I thought I’d share a few of my favorites today and an honorable mention or two. I hope as the weather changes from summer to fall, and Mother Nature not only provides us with cooler temps but one heck of a show, you’ll explore a few of these.
Downtown Greeneville: So much history! So much beauty! If you’ve never run or walked as the sun comes up over our sweet little downtown you’re missing out. This is probably where I run the most these days, especially during the week as I run early. Lighting is good, the sidewalks have improved and there are plenty of places to park. Running or walking downtown is like a choose your own adventure book as there is really no set place to start or finish.
The Tusculum Trail: A great little route located right here in Greene County. This path has a few rolling hills but is relatively flat and easy. Run, walk, or bike, you’ll get to experience the sights and sounds of nature. A darling bridge and lovely neighborhood make the perfect backdrop. There is parking at the beginning and end of the trail. You can also extend your walk/run and make this a little longer based on your mileage needs. By starting at Doak Middle School and going all the way to the now closed Greene Valley Development Center then back, you can log a little over seven miles.
The Tweetsie Trail: With opportunities for walking, hiking, running, biking, and the option to bring your four-legged friend, as long as they are on a leash, this one is a no brainer. While I’ve only started in Johnson City there are many opportunities to hop on this trail. It’s open from dawn to dusk with ample parking. To learn more visit http://www.tweetsietrail.com/.
The Chuck Whitfield Wellness Walk, also known as the paved walking path at Greeneville Community Hospital East, the former Laughlin Memorial Hospital: Just under a mile a “loop,” excellent lighting, and plenty of parking makes this path a great place for beginners.
Lakeshore Park: I spent many evenings walking and running here during my decade-long stint in Knoxville. I loved meeting up with my girlfriends to catch up and log a few miles. This park/paved walking path has some stunning views, is well lit, boasts an inclusive playground, ample parking and restrooms! To learn more visit https://knoxvilletn.gov/government/city_departments_offices/parks_and_recreation/parks/lakeshore_park.
Honorable mention,The Virginia Creeper Trail: I have cried, laughed, and sung on this trail. I think I found myself running this path during my later years at Emory, that year post college trying to figure out where life was taking me. This trail is 34.3 miles and weaves its way through two counties. Stunning views, perfect for biking, walking, or running, this trail has been celebrated many times winning various awards and accolades. To learn more visit https://www.vacreepertrail.org/.
If you visit the Creeper Trail I urge you to make a day of it. Abingdon is the most stunning small town, even if I’m a bit partial. Rich in art, culture and some amazing culinary treats. Head up Interstate 81 and stop off in Emory. With stunning architecture predating the Civil War, this place is home to me. Run the “Emory 500” for me, aka: the loop around campus. I can’t tell you how many times my tennis gals and I hitched a ride with someone as opposed to running it like we were supposed to. Sorry Coach Hatch.
This is just the tip of the iceberg. There are so many beautiful places in our stunning region.
I hate that I even have to mention this, but sadly I do. Ladies especially, be careful out there. There is safety in numbers, especially in the early morning hours or later in the evening once it’s gotten dark. If you do run solo make sure to tell a loved one where you are going to run, what time you’re starting and when you expect to finish. Always carry a phone, wear a lighted vest for visibility and carry mace.
I have a bracelet that I wear, a gift from a sweet friend, that dispels mace. I’ve seen and used similar products in the form of a keychain. I’ve also recently seen but not tried an alarm key chain. If you have one I’d love to hear your reviews. Stay safe and healthy.