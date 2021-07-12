Last year I wrote about running thirty-nine miles for thirty-nine trips around the sun and covered a forty before forty wish list. Even if you took “math for art majors” like my college roommate and myself you can probably guess this year is a pretty big milestone.
I can remember my mom turning forty as I was gearing up to enter high school. I always thought growing up that my parents were the “old parents.” My daughter won’t even be in Kindergarten as I hit this major life milestone. Life has a way of humbling you.
All kidding aside this birthday feels a little less severe, doesn’t hit quite as hard as thirty did. I’m not sure if it’s because I had so many more expectations of myself and life at thirty than I do now. These days juggling a full-time job, living through and still in the thick of a pandemic, toddler, husband who coaches two sports, family, friends, running, and one old dog I’m doing good just keeping my head above water. I also try to remember the sage advice found under the lid of an old Snapple bottle, “Don’t turn your nose up at growing old, it’s a privilege denied to many.”
Today I thought I’d share some life observations. Maybe you are approaching a milestone birthday like me. If not, it’s my party and I’ll share life advice if I want to.
Exercise is meant to be fun, not a punishment for something you ate. I love to run. Like I’ve described in this little space before, it’s not only the way I love to move my body but also my therapy. For many years I viewed exercise as either training for tennis, aka often perceived as punishment, or a way to burn off something I ate or was anticipating eating. It wasn’t until after college, living on my own, that I really started to appreciate running. To this day I try not to get caught up in my pace, distance or achievements. I’m not the fastest and honestly it doesn’t matter to me.
I urge you to find something you and your body enjoy. You are much more likely to stick with exercise if it’s something you enjoy and look forward to instead of dread.
Diet Coke and Wheat Thins do not a balanced diet make. These two overly processed items made up the majority of my diet for a good portion of my twenties. Sad. While food is fuel and I preach eating the rainbow in fruits and veggies till I’m blue in the face, spending your life living off even carrots or raw veggies is a sad existence. You know I can’t recall one time or memory with joy of eating a handful of Wheat Thins and a Diet Coke.
I can tell you exactly what my Mamaw’s rolls tasted like, what Christmas at her house smelled and felt like, I can picture so clearly the steam rising off a cup of coffee on the porch at the beach with Andy and taste the mint in a double scoop of mint chocolate chip on a hot summer day with my little girl. Food is meant to be enjoyed. Savored. All things in moderation.
Grace, grace grace. Yourself, your friends, family, strangers. Pour it out. Let go of past hurts, received or given. I promise this will do your heart and health a world of good.
Slow down. If this last year has forced you to do anything I bet it’s this. It certainly has for me. Holding a little hand as we cross the street, watching a baseball game, strolling through the Farmer’s Market, all things I’ve taken for granted until 2020. Instead of rushing from obligation to obligation, waiting for the other shoe to drop, I’m trying to embrace and appreciate all the simple pleasures this life has to offer.
Grow something. I do not have a green thumb. That is putting it mildly. Maybe that’s what makes keeping a basil, mint, cherry tomato plant and an impossible to kill Peace Lilly alive so much sweeter. Finding joy in plants might also be an indicator of my age. I certainly never cared about growing my own produce in my twenties. There is something so symbolic and beautiful about caring for and watching a plant grow. It’s amazing what will flourish with a little water, love and time.
Get a dog. While there are days that Landon asks us if we can “give Pam to heaven” so we can get a cat, giraffe, whatever animal she’s interested in that day and also days where no trade is made crosses my mind, Pam has made my life better, in spades.
Nothing in life prepares you for a child more than caring for a puppy, and I mean you caring for a dog not your parents getting you one and then your dad ends up doing all the boring chores like feeding, bathing, scooping the poop while you get to play with it.
Andy and I both thought we had taken care of a dog until we actually had to take care of a dog. I have spent hours at the emergency vet with Pam and cleaned up a white rug after accidents. I now also know better than to purchase anything large, covered in white and have dropped close to a thousand dollars on a stress induced bladder infection.
While I’m still not sure what stresses Pam has in her life, the love, walks and night time cuddles have been the biggest blessing. A dog will teach you a whole lot about love. Pam’s little ears perk up when any of us come in the door. She is the best foot warmer and will gladly eat your leftover crusts, pizza or sandwich, she ain’t picky.
Lastly, please adopt and don’t shop.
Take care of your skin. It’s your largest organ and let’s be honest, one of the best indicators of your age and how you’ve lived your life. Your skin won’t lie. Smoker, your skin is going to tell the world. Hours spent in the sun without sunscreen, yep you guessed it, your skin will let the world know. While my skincare routine isn’t too complex, it is something I do every morning and night without fail.
I’d encourage you to drink lots of water, find a dermatologist you like and trust, don’t sleep in your makeup, wash your face, use moisturizer and a decent retinol and for the love of all things holy wear sunscreen.