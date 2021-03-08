Do you suffer from seasonal allergies? Welcome to East Tennessee. Growing up and attending college in Southwest Virginia, a stone’s throw away from East Tennessee, I never really suffered from seasonal allergies. A move just a couple of hours down Interstate 81 to Knoxville, Tennessee, after college brought about not only a long losing streak for my husband’s beloved Vols football team but also some not-so-fun seasonal allergies for moi.
After a couple nasty sinus infections, terrible headaches and the tell tale runny nose and red eyes with the changing seasons, my doctor recommended I see an allergist and start allergy shots. Finally, relief!
I wrapped up my shots right around the time I got pregnant with my daughter. While the shots had brought so much improvement to my life, being pregnant seemed to aggravate them all over again. I used Flonase for a while then switched to saline after concern that it might harm my unborn fetus.
Andy still gets tickled, along with I’m sure my OB, as she retells this story. After Landon was born, like many babies she was in a little bit of shock. She got stuck in the birth canal for a beat too long so those first cries all new moms long to hear fell on deaf ears. I looked at my OB with tears in my eyes, because hello, wave of crazy hormones, and confessed I had used Flonase while pregnant. I asked her if she thought that had caused something to be wrong. She chuckled and told me, “You’ll mess up one million times as a mom, but this isn’t one of those times.”
Today my seasonal allergies are mostly manageable through occasional use of over-the-counter nose spray, nightly Claritin during my “trigger” seasons and on days I feel especially “allergic” or stuffy, my Neti Pot. If you’ve read this column more than once you know if there is a healthy plant/food-based alternative out there, I’ll certainly try it.
I got the idea for this column while listening to one of my favorite podcasts, Sweaty and Pissed. The holistic ideas listed below are just that, ideas. As always, consult your primary care provider when dealing with real medical concerns and before you start anything new.
Did you know that certain foods and ingredients can help tone down your seasonal allergies? Let’s review some of the things to add to your plate for potential relief and better health.
Local honey
It’s rumored and widely believed that consuming locally produced honey, especially early in the season when your allergies strike can help you develop a tolerance to local pollen. No need to down an entire jar of honey. I add a teaspoon to my tea each night. I love to snag this from our local farmers. Your local Farmer’s Market is often your best bet on scoring locally produced honey.
Hot tea
Nice segue from local honey to this next powerhouse, tea. It’s widely recommended to sip on warm clear liquids when you’re suffering from a cold. This can help to thin the mucus from your nasal passages. I like Sleepy Time, chamomile, peppermint for digestive benefits and green tea. If I’m sipping on green tea, I’ll do it during the day, especially when under the weather, as it does contain small amounts of caffeine. The last thing you want when you don’t feel one hundred percent is caffeine triggered insomnia.
Get spicy
Chili peppers, horseradish, wasabi and hot mustards work as natural decongestants. Ever put too much wasabi in your soy sauce? Opens the nasal passages right up, doesn’t it?
Berries
High in Vitamin C, antioxidants and quercetin which have been shown to reduce common allergy symptoms like watery eyes, swelling, and runny nose, make these a must add to your plate.
Pineapple
Berries aren’t the only fruit that helps seasonal allergy sufferers. This tropical treat contains an enzyme called bromelain, beneficial in reducing irritation and inflammation. Pineapple has also been shown to have immunity boosting properties.
Apples
Let’s keep rolling on this fruit train. You know what they say, “an apple a day keeps the doctor away”. Just make sure you don’t peel your apple. Give it a good wash and eat that peel, it’s packed with fiber and quercetin. A study from the Netherlands Utrecht University suggested that women who eat apples while pregnant may protect their child from developing asthma and other related symptoms. The study showed benefits at four apples a week. Get to munching.
Nuts and seeds
Omega-3’s, selenium, magnesium, Vitamin E, all shown to help boost immunity and offer up protection. Pair an apple with a small serving of walnuts for a healthy and allergy fighting combo, stir flaxseed into your oatmeal, smoothie, or baking, enjoy a serving of naturally low in fat pistachios, the sky’s the limit.
Garlic
Helps keep more than vampires at bay. By adding fresh garlic to your favorite meals, you not only add flavor but also help strengthen your immune system, keeping those pesky allergies and colds at bay. Benefits have also been found in dried garlic. I love to make a healthy homemade garlic bread by taking 100% whole grain bread, adding a little bit of plant-based butter and garlic powder then sticking in the oven to broil on low until the butter melts and the bread gets crusty and toasty. Yummy, healthy and easier on the wallet than picking it up at your local pizza joint.
Dark leafy greens
Swiss chard, kale, collard greens, all provide you with beneficial antioxidants like magnesium and carotenoids, helping to enhance your immune system, fighting off those nasty seasonal allergies. Remember when selecting fruits and veggies that vibrant, rich colors indicate higher health beneficial antioxidants.
Now that we’ve covered beneficial foods to add to your diet let’s roundup a few additional tools to help improve seasonal allergies.
Supplements
Vitamin D, which seems to be all the rage right now as many tout its benefits in not only preventing Covid-19 infection but also shortening its duration if you do become infected. While research has shown that no one particular vitamin protects against Covid-19, those with Vitamin D deficiencies have been shown to be more susceptible to upper respiratory infection. When it comes to allergies, vitamin D deficiencies have been linked to asthma and allergies, especially in children. Adding a Vitamin D supplement might be something to talk to your provider about.
Probiotics
I take a probiotic supplement daily in addition to being mindful to incorporate foods rich in probiotics, especially fermented foods, much to my husband’s chagrin. If dairy aggravates allergies or causes digestive issues for you reach for a coconut, soy or nondairy based yogurt. Just make sure to choose yogurts with live active cultures. Sauerkraut, kimchi and kombucha are a few of my favorite foods to help incorporate probiotics into my diet. Aiding in digestion, reducing inflammation, the list of benefits are long for these nutritional powerhouses.
Nasal rinse
I mentioned use of my neti pot earlier in this column, especially on the days I feel stuffy or congested. I’ll even increase it to two times a day if I’m really suffering. These little tools can be found at most pharmacy-based retailers or of course on the world wide web. Flushing your nasal passages helps clear the nostrils, remove excess mucus, reduce pollen or allergens in the nasal passages, and relieve dryness, a big one for me, just to name a few.
Just move it
Exercise, as we know provides a host of benefits for your body and mind. Exercise has been shown to boost your immune system, aid in circulation and reduces inflammation. All tools in helping reduce your suffering from those pesky seasonal allergies. While running through a field of daises if you suffer from spring/pollen based allergies might not be advisable, timing your workouts and checking things like the daily pollen levels or whatever outdoor allergen affects you will help guide you on making the decision on whether or not to take that exercise indoors.
Do you suffer from seasonal allergies? Any homeopathic tips or tricks you’d like to share? I’d love to hear from you.