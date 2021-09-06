Whether you’re a long-time reader of this column or new around here, you’ve probably come to the conclusion that I’m all about that plant-based lifestyle. Due to what I write, restaurant orders, and my shopping cart, people often ask if I’m a vegan or vegetarian. I eat largely plant based, I’d say 80-90 percent of the time. I’m also not a fan of diets or labels, unless of course it’s J. Crew.
Crispy bacon, a Blizzard and a wood fired pizza topped with prosciutto and mozzarella have my heart. While I don’t enjoy them often, like that no-good-or-you boyfriend in your 20s, it’s hard to give ‘em up completely.
For many people, if they don’t follow a diet or lifestyle to the letter, they often just throw in the towel and say “The heck with it.” It’s very much an all or nothing mentality and your health shouldn’t be that way.
Today I thought we’d cover a few common misconceptions and questions I hear most often surrounding a plant-based lifestyle, in particular vegan and vegetarianism.
“How will I get enough protein?”
Of the three macronutrients here in the U.S. — most definitely in the South — we are obsessed with protein. Protein shakes, protein powder, protein bars, cookies with added protein, crackers with protein, protein added to just about anything and everything. While most U.S. adults are lacking in fiber and many other essential nutrients, we eat an abundance of protein. People tend to automatically think that if you eliminate meat or even animal by products (Vegans) then you will automatically develop a protein deficiency. Tofu, lentils, chickpeas, beans, quinoa, oats, nuts, seeds and even veggies such as spinach, asparagus, broccoli, sweet and white potatoes, peas and brussels sprouts all provide protein. They also pack a fiber punch, along with many other essential vitamins and minerals that animal and animal by products are often lacking. I also personally use a plant-based protein powder daily to meet my protein requirements. I can tell you that in the all the years I’ve had my bloodwork done, I’ve never been deficient in protein.
You might also hear or have heard that plant protein isn’t a complete protein. Plant protein does in fact contain all nine of the essential amino acids.
“How do you eat out?”
While I prefer to eat at home, it has nothing to do with not being able to find something to eat. I eat at home and usually feed my family meals from home because of cost, portion sizes and sodium. Now that’s not to say we don’t eat out. Basketball and baseball season, celebrations, the rare date night and Landon’s deep love of french fries keep us from dining exclusively at the Barnett kitchen.
You can find most any menu online. This gives you a chance to check out the ingredients and nutritional profile long before you hit the drive thru or grace the entrance of your favorite restaurant. You can also be brave. Talk to your waiter. They are there are to help and want you to enjoy your dining experience.
“If I become a vegetarian or vegan, will I lose weight quicker?”
While a diet consisting solely of Oreos and potato chips would technically be vegan, that doesn’t make it healthy. Sadly, becoming a vegetarian or vegan also won’t result in an overnight loss of pounds. Weight loss and better health is achieved through a balance of healthy foods and regular movement. Limiting your consumption of potato chips and Oreos won’t hurt either.
It is worth noting that there is evidence that a healthy plant-based diet can result in weight loss, improvement in chronic conditions such as type 2 diabetes and is much friendlier for Mother Earth. Processed and red meat intake has been associated with colon cancer, increased risk of heart disease and increased inflammation.
“Don’t I need milk for strong bones?”
Cow’s milk is not essential for strong bones. While you do in fact need calcium to support a host of bodily functions, dairy isn’t the only way to get it. Soy-based foods, dark leafy greens, calcium fortified soy milk and orange juice along with a host of other foods that are calcium fortified can help you meet you daily calcium needs. Did you know that there is as much calcium in four ounces of tofu or a cup of collard greens as there is in one cup of cow’s milk?
While living a completely meat free lifestyle might not be for you, I would encourage you to give going meat free one day a week a try. Limit your consumption of red and processed meat, your heart will thank you, and please try to increase your fruit and veggie intake. These simple steps along with healthy movement, reduced stress, and adequate rest will provide internal and external results.