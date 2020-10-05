Recently we’ve covered healthy staples and a list of things that probably won’t get done before next year. What can I say? We are living through a global pandemic. I thought I’d keep things on the light side today but sharing with you a column about things I am currently doing.
Currently watching: “Schitt’s Creek.” Where has this life-giving show been? Eugene Levy and Catherine O’Hara, with an entire ensemble of amazing actors and actresses make me laugh out loud every time the Netflix logo appears on my screen. I’m on my second rotation through because it’s just that good. Do yourself a favor and at least watch the fruit wine episode. You won’t be disappointed.
Currently listening to: I know I sound like a broken record over here, but you’ll always find Morgan Wallen on my playlist. I really dig his new song “7 Summers.” Andy turned me onto Parker McCollum a while back and I’m really into “Young Man’s Blues.” Ladies do yourself a favor and look him up. Easy on the eyes and the ears. Is anyone else obsessed with Miley Cyrus and her recent cover of the Eagles classic “Take It to the Limit?” I loved her cover of “Jolene” as well. Hard to top Dolly but the girl can sing. Finally, a classic that makes any playlist of mine, “Everything That Glitters.” Who doesn’t love a Dan Seals moment? If you’ve never heard the song, stop what you’re doing and listen — really listen. My favorite line in that song, possibly one of my all-time favorites is “Everybody said you’d make it big someday and I guess that we were only in your way, but someday I’m sure you’re gonna know the cost ‘cause for everything you win, there’s somethin’ lost.” Pretty powerful, right? Everything has a cost, even if you don’t spend a dime.
Currently reading: “Favorite Sister” by Jessica Knoll. This one is for you if you enjoy reality television. Think behind the scenes of The Real Housewives with a dark side. There are so many twists and turns I didn’t see coming. “28 Summers” by Elin Hilderbrand is one that will bring you to tears and is a sweet love story that will have you rooting for the two main characters. “If You Were Here” by Alafair Burke, who never disappoints. It is suspenseful as always but not in a I can’t sleep at night way. I am a big fan of suspense but not scary. Andy Barnett can vouch for that, especially when it comes time to pick a movie. “Big Lies in a Small Town” by Diane Chamberlin is another slightly suspenseful book that takes a deeper look at race and equality. “In Twenty Years” by Allison Scotch Winn and last but not least “Rodham” by Curtis Sittenfeld, just so you wouldn’t think everything I was reading was complete fluff. It’s a fact meets fiction piece that gave me a “Sliding Doors” feel. Much like “Everything that Glitters,” It tells us everything we do comes with a cost. This book really explores how uncomfortable I believe we as a society are with female ambition and power.
Currently craving: All things pumpkin. Starbucks released its infamous Pumpkin Spice Latte early and I’m here for it. Give me all the pumpkin things. One of my favorite easy to make at home pumpkin treats are two ingredient pumpkin cookies. All you need is a 15 oz can of pumpkin — not pumpkin pie filling — and a box of spice cake mix. I usually look for gluten free and even though the recipe doesn’t call for it, I always throw in a handful of dairy free dark chocolate chips. Simply preheat the oven to 350, line a baking sheet with parchment paper, mix the can of pumpkin and box of cake mix till the lumps are gone, and drop by rounded tablespoon onto the baking sheet, about 2 inches apart. Bake for 13-15 minutes, until the edges start to golden. Remove from oven and allow to cool on your baking sheet for a few minutes before transferring to a wire rack to finish cooling. You can store these in a sealed container for a couple days, but I bet they won’t last you that long.
Currently looking forward to: Fall, the leaves changing, cooler nights, crisp mornings, and of course the return of the Bachelorette — this season promises to be the most dramatic season ever. If you watch this show you’ll understand that tag line.
What are your current favorites? I’d love to hear from you.