I’m a Nosy Nancy so I love reading posts like these. Granted most of the bloggers I follow lead much more exciting lives than I do. Seeing as that we are still living in the midst of a global pandemic, things are especially non-exciting over here at the Barnett house.
Maybe you’re in a bit of a funk like I am. I’m blaming this super sad weather. As I write this, I haven’t seen the sun in days. We are in that season where it could rain, snow or be mildly decent out. Getting Landon, Pam and myself outside during the day plays a big part in our mental health.
This day in the life is brought to you by a random Sunday in February. If you’re bored to tears with this one, join me again next week when my writer’s block has lifted.
Morning
My alarm went off at 6:30 a.m. I usually take one day off from running, most often on the weekends, and sleep in. When I say sleep in I mean no later than 7 a.m. All you parents of little ones know what I’m talking about.
I left Pam and Andy in bed and made my way into the kitchen to prep breakfast and empty the humidifier. As I prepped my smoothie, I ate a spoonful or two of almond butter and drank a glass of water.
I made my way to the basement for a two-mile run. I either do a twenty or thirty-minute run via the Peleton app or while watching television.
After my run I came upstairs, took a quick shower, and slapped on a little cc cream, blush, mascara and tinted Chapstick. With our church still being virtual and most of my days spent working remotely, that’s about as exciting as it gets. Joggers, a pullover, socks and my recovery sandals complete this stunning ensemble. Here’s to hoping this summer I can get my hair done and wear some of the J. Crew and Lilly I ordered during quarantine.
Our Sunday morning tradition, since our church is entirely remote, is to go get a coffee and drive around looking at houses. There are a few I absolutely love and like to daydream about. My usual order is a tall almond milk cold brew and Andy always gets a fancy drink, much to my chagrin.
We’ve discussed in this little space before about healthier coffee orders. For a little refresher, for your dairy selection go with skim, almond, coconut or oat milk versus whole. Even if you make no other substitutions, right off the bat this saves you sugar, fat and calories. Just say no to the whipped cream. If you’re like Andy and must partake in a fancy blended beverage, try reducing the several pumps of sugary flavored syrups most specialty coffee drinks come with for one pump.
We made it back home in time to bundle up and take Pam Tillis, our beagle, for a walk through the neighborhood. While she had lost weight at her last annual checkup, she’s still not what our vet would call “fit and trim.” Her blood work however looks better than all of ours. I’d say Pam will see Landon off to high school. My heart sure hopes so.
Lunch for my crew was a homemade veggie taco for me, consisting of a little spinach, peppers, and olives sauteed in some avocado oil, piled on top of a couple of corn tortillas. I topped it off with a mashed mini avocado, salsa, healthy dollop of vegan sour cream and a little sprinkle of nutritional yeast. Some nitrate free pepperonis plus cheese, olives, carrots and baked chips for Landon and Andy’s standard sandwich of nitrate free deli meat, cheese and spicy mustard on whole wheat rounded out lunch for us.
I have a found a yummy yet somewhat heathy treat: Tru Fruit Nature’s Bananas, fruit dipped in dark chocolate. The ingredient list is relatively short, I’m getting a serving of fruit and, unlike dried fruit, freeze dried comes with a little bit less sugar. You can find these little gems in a variety of fruit at your local Ingles. Don’t say I didn’t warn you.
The rest of our afternoon passed in a blur of Barbie’s, gymnastics — in other words, pulling all the couch cushions out and bouncing around — and a little work plus laundry on my part.
Evening
By the time dinner rolled around, spending a lot of time in the kitchen was not high on my priority list. We had some hand cut potato and sweet potato chips courtesy of our air fryer and “hamburgers” courtesy of Dr. Praeger’s plant-based burgers. If you haven’t tried these, I promise they are a pretty decent dupe for a meat-based patty. Top them off with a little melted swiss, mustard, pickles and spinach on a whole wheat bun. Paired with some apple slices, radishes and carrots and voila, a yummy simple meal that satisfies even a picky toddler.
After dinner was bath time for Landon and her extended bedtime routine. Putting all her Barbies and babies “to bed” is quite the ordeal. Because bedtime has always been a struggle at our house, Andy and I stole the idea of “hotel night” from some dear friends of ours. One person puts Landon to bed while the other gets to go to the “hotel,” also known as bed. I watched a little “Ted Lasso” since it was my night at the hotel. This didn’t last long after Andy came to bed. He and Pam are quite the snorers. This was my cue to turn off the TV, since its hard to hear over the two of them, and turn on my Kindle. As I write this column, I’m reading The Midnight Library by Matt Haig. I can hardly put this one down, even as my eyes get heavy.
I hope y’all’s Sunday was maybe a little more exciting than mine. Andy has had his first dose of the OVID-19 vaccine since he is a teacher, but I’m still waiting on mine. Until then, I hope and pray you stay safe and wear a mask.
I promise I’ll be back with more informative content next week.