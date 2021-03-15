A few questions I get hit with quite often are “How much fat should I be eating?” and “What’s the difference in good-for-you fats and bad-for-you fats?”
With low carb and high fat diets like Keto being all the rage these days it’s hard to believe that many, myself included, used to treat fat like the enemy, avoiding it at all costs. In high school, our snacks for away tennis matches were usually those fat free devil’s food cookies and Doritos with Olestra. Horrid gut combo. My high school doubles partner can vouch for that.
So, where do you find the balance? If you are a frequent reader of this column you know I don’t subscribe to gimmicks or food trends. I believe in consuming plenty of healthy, good-for-you fats, especially since I eat a largely plant based diet. I try to incorporate a healthy fat into every meal and snack. Fats play an integral role in keeping us full and satisfied. They are also essential to our brain and nervous system, healthy skin, energy, hormone production, the absorption of fat-soluble vitamins, and the list goes on.
I’m providing a little cheat sheet if you will, with some examples of how I incorporate healthy fats into my meals and snacks.
Breakfast is the most important meal of the day. Like we’ve talked about before, you are literally breaking the fast. Nut butter always finds a way into my morning meal, whether adding a healthy spoonful into my smoothie or topping my oatmeal with a dreamy dollop. Flax, chia and even unsweetened coconut usually make an appearance in my morning meal as well.
Since most mornings I drink a smoothie and a cup of coffee on my way to work or as I answer morning emails, if I’m working remotely, I enjoy a couple of energy bites with a second cup of coffee. I’m including my go to recipe below. I make these most every Sunday. It’s a gem I found ages ago on the back of a bag of Trader Joe’s ground flax. It’s no bake, easy to make, customizable, and delicious!
Lunch is usually a big ole salad for me. I usually top it with either a cut-up avocado, a dollop of hummus, sprinkling of nuts or edamame, tossed in a little extra virgin olive oil or avocado oil, lemon and sea salt plus a generous serving of ground pepper. This salad provides crunch, fiber, a generous serving of greens and a dose of good-for-you fat and protein. If I don’t do a salad or leftovers, I’ll make tuna salad with avocado in place of mayo served over greens or a wrap with hummus, veggies and greens sautéed in avocado oil. Yum! I always pair with a serving of whole grains, like brown rice, quinoa or some sweet potato tortilla chips for yummy, good-for-you carbs.
For an afternoon snack or when that sweet tooth strikes, I love a Larabar, a few dates stuffed with peanut butter and dark chocolate chips, a square or two of dark chocolate, at least 70% precent, dipped in a spoonful of almond butter, apple slices with a sprinkle of cinnamon and a drizzle of almond butter or pb, or a favorite go-to of mine, homemade trail mix with some almonds, dried fruit and a healthy sprinkle of dark chocolate chips.
For dinner I try to find a way to incorporate healthy fats, protein, carbs, fruit and a veggie. In order for me to be full and satisfied, aka not in the pantry later in the night mindlessly snacking, I make sure to incorporate healthy fat into every meal and most every snack.
No Bake Oatmeal Energy Balls
Ingredients:
1 cup rolled oats (I use gluten free)
1/2 cup flax seed meal, aka ground flax seeds
1/2 cup crunchy peanut butter or almond butter
1/3 cup honey
1 tsp. vanilla extract
1/2 cup dark chocolate chips
(I often do a blend of half dark chocolate chips half unsweetened coconut. You could also do half chips and half dried fruit like raisins or cranberries).
Instructions: Combine all ingredients in a medium sized bowl and mix well. Roll about 1 tbsp. of the dough between your palms to form a small ball. Place on a plate or rimmed baking sheet that has been lined with parchment paper (or sprayed with cooking spray) and freeze for one hour. Enjoy! I usually transfer to an airtight container and store them in the fridge or if doubling the recipe, I’ll store half in the freezer for a later date.
This recipe makes about 20 energy bites.
Hopefully I’ve provided you with a few yummy ideas and reminded you that healthy fats will not make you fat, nor are they something to be avoided. Count them as friend, not foe.