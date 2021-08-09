Leaves changing, all things pumpkin spice, football, back to school and an end to this relentless heat. Sign me up! With September right around the corner, for many this is a time of new routines. Summer is vacation, drippy ice cream cones, and lazy Saturdays spent by a body of water. For me, even though I’m long past the days of shopping for my back-to-school outfit, fall always feels like a fresh start.
With those glorious cooler temps and foliage, fall also means shorter days, busier schedules, and of course, right on cue after the 4th of July, Halloween candy.
In addition to covering a few things I learned this summer, I thought we’d take this week to chat about ways to stay health as we head into fall.
What I learned this summer
A vacation, whether it be from technology or a break from your current location is good for the soul. We went to Beaufort, South Carolina, our favorite little slice of heaven, for a long weekend this summer and I don’t think I realized just how much it was needed. A body of water, a good book and time spent with my little crew, minus my sweet Pam who doesn’t even travel to Dr. Doug’s without a panic attack, was a cool glass of water for my thirsty soul.
Maybe a trip isn’t in the cards for you, it certainly wasn’t for us last summer. You don’t actually have to leave the state, heck your backyard, for a little breather. Turn on those sprinklers, set up a lounge chair, put your phone down, pick up a good book and a frosty beverage, voila, recipe for relaxation. Just don’t forget your sunscreen.
Now, for a few tips and tricks to fall back into healthy routines …
Eat seasonally. Apples, pears, pumpkin, sweet potato, swiss chard, butternut squash – can you say yum? Hit up our local Farmer’s Markets and snag some local, fresh produce.
Do not purchase Halloween candy right now. Commit to holding off until the week of Halloween, or at least October. I promise it will still be there. Buying it now and telling yourself you’ll put it up until then is a white lie I’ve also told myself.
For the love of all things holy, get your flu shot, and while you’re at it schedule an annual checkup. Since this year was a major milestone birthday, I’ll also be adding a mammogram to my list. Won’t you join me in making sure you’re up to date on preventive screenings and vaccines?
The time change doesn’t just throw off your toddler’s bedtime routine. Whether it’s the time change, seasons changing or trying to survive off five hours of sleep during the week and catching up on the weekends, try to establish and maintain a regular bedtime and wake time. Aim for seven hours of quality shut eye while you’re at it. We’ve reviewed some tips and tricks for a more calming nighttime ritual in this little space before. Put down the phone, pick up a cup of decaf tea, try a warm bath, a good book, try not to take your work to bed. All these tips help prepare your body for rest, of most importance for feeling our best.
Go for a walk. Take advantage of cool, crisp mornings and evenings. We live in one of the most beautiful places. Mountains, changing leaves, stunning fall foliage. Soak it up. Get in on that Vitamin D while you can.
Speaking of vitamin D, make sure you’re getting adequate amounts. With less daylight, a good source of vitamin D, some people fall below the recommended amount. Consider a supplement if your diet doesn’t provide you with enough. Salmon, tuna, mushrooms, and fortified foods like soy milk, cow’s milk, orange juice and many cereals and oatmeal are good sources of vitamin D. Read the label, and of course before starting any new supplement or making changes to your diet or medications, consult with your primary care provider.
Football and high calorie nibbles and refreshments seem to go hand in hand. Be mindful of those high calorie foods and don’t drink your calories. Baked over fried, light beer over dark, heavy, craft brews, swap veggies and a healthier dip like hummus or salsa for chips and cheese dip. Sip on water between adult beverages to stay hydrated and sane. After all, four quarters is a long time to drown your sorrows in cheese or alcohol.