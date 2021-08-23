Sweat, mosquitoes, bathing suit try-ons — thanks but no thanks summer. I’m over you. I couldn’t wait for your arrival and now I’m ready for your departure. What I am ready for is all things pumpkin, my favorite joggers, cool mornings for running and Friday night lights. Bring it on fall.
Today I thought we’d cover a fall bucket list, and of course a healthy recipe that screams fall to me.
Without further ado …
Visit a pumpkin patch.
Carve said pumpkin.
Go apple picking.
Watch Friday night football.
Go on a hayride.
Host a bonfire.
Roast marshmallows. Perfect activity at said bonfire – Who doesn’t love a good s’more?
Make apple cider, homemade popcorn and have a movie night. Netflix just released the trailer for “The Last Letter from Your Lover” and I am here for it. The book, by Jojo Moyers was delightful and the movie adaptation stars Felicity Jones and Shailene Woodley. I’m sure Disney+ will supply us with a film for said family movie night and I’ll end up watching my Netflix choice after the rest of my crew has crashed.
Go for a fall foliage drive, preferably the Blue Ridge Parkway with a pit stop at Little Switzerland. Do yourself a favor and stop at the charming little lodge for a snack and beverage on their outdoor patio. The view is postcard worthy.
Take family photos. Andy Barnett will be pumped about this. We haven’t had family photos taken since Landon was two. Way overdue. Pam, our dog, also had some hanging skin tags removed so we need to capture my girl in all her glory. She’s a stunner.
Bake a yummy homemade crumble with those apples we picked. Recipe below.
Go trick or treating. Landon loves it. Last year, no thanks to Covid, we only got to go to my parents and Andy’s. This year hopefully we can have the full neighborhood experience again. I promise I’m not one of those houses that gives out apples or toothbrushes. I also plan on stealing a few pieces of chocolate after one wound up little girl crashes for the night. Mounds, peanut M&M’s and Reese’s Pieces are a few of my faves.
Finally, get my hands on a hot, pumpkin spice latte on a cool Saturday morning. That paired with a little porch sitting sounds like heaven to me.
Vegan Sugar-Free Apple Crumble Recipe
(From the blog Nutriciously)
This is a delicious and healthy vegan crumble with apples, banana and a sugar-free oat crumble topping! Gluten-free and nutrient rich make this crumble perfect for not only dessert but breakfast or a snack, too. For dessert, I love pairing it with some dairy free vanilla ice cream. For breakfast or snack I love it warmed up with a dollop of plain Greek yogurt.
Yields four servings.
Ingredients:
1 large banana, thinly sliced
2 large apples, chopped
2 dates, chopped
2 tsp cinnamon, ground
½ tsp nutmeg, ground
½ tsp fresh ginger, minced
2 tsp lemon juice
1 cup rolled oats
1 oz walnuts, crushed
½ cup applesauce, unsweetened
1 tsp vanilla extract
¼ tsp salt
Instructions:
1. Preheat your oven to 375° F and get a small baking dish.
2. Prepare the fruit filling by placing the sliced banana, apples and dates into a medium-sized bowl. Add the cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg and lemon juice, then toss until everything is nicely coated with the spices.
3. Transfer into your prepared baking dish and bake for 8-10 minutes, just until the fruit starts to bubble.
Make the Oat Topping
1. While the first layer is baking, combine the rolled oats with the applesauce, crushed walnuts, vanilla extract and salt using the same bowl as before if you like. Mix well with a spoon.
2. If you want your crumble topping to be really sweet, just add 2 tbsp of maple syrup or brown sugar at this stage.
Assemble the Apple Crumble
1. Once the apple and banana mixture becomes soft and fragrant, take it out of the oven and top evenly with the oat crumble topping.