Well, it’s officially Fall. As I write this column, Mother Nature certainly hasn’t gotten the memo, but hey, welcome to East Tennessee. Even though the temps have been anything but cool and crisp, in my heart and head it’s time to bust out an old Emory and Henry sweatshirt, order a pumpkin spiced something and bake an apple crisp. I think I’ve made it abundantly clear in this little space before that I love Fall. Warm enough to still enjoy porch sitting but cool enough that I’m not sweating to death during my early morning runs.
Ok, enough about the weather, I hope we are closer friends than that, closer than just surface level. Today, let’s talk about self-love. I know, you thought we were going to talk recipes and apple picking. This topic can be hard, hard for me to write about and hard for ma — I’m talking to you ladies — to hear and actually receive.
This June brought on a milestone birthday for me. While forty — yes I just told you my age but I will not be sharing my weight — hit hard, it didn’t hit me quite as hard as turning thirty. I guess I feel a little more settled at forty. A little surer of who I am. Settled in my career, my role as a partner, mom and friend. The last ten years have been the best of my life. Being a mom has been incredible. My job fulfills me, this column has brought me a tremendous amount of joy and connection and I have been blessed to find a group of ladies here in Greeneville that provide connection and joy to my life in unmeasurable amounts. I’d always heard that the friendships you make and have when your children are little, those in the trenches with you, will be some of the most fulfilling ones of your life.
All that being said, growing older, while very much a privilege, comes with some not so fun superficial side effects. I’ve watched my body change and seen lines appear more so than ever in the last handful of years.
Since a beach vacation or, heck, even travel wasn’t even in the cards last summer no thanks to Covid, and the summer before that good old hurricane season cancelled our beach trip, I had been fortunate enough to just pull out a trusty one piece for the few occasions I needed a bathing suit. While I am on the cusp of obsessive about donating clothes I no longer wear, love, or fit, my swimsuits had been collecting dust in the bottom drawer of my dresser for the last decade. I decided to be brave and pull those bad boys out. I threw out several that I didn’t even dare try on. If it has strings, it no longer serves me.
The point I hope to share with this little bathing suit try on story can be applied to anything in your closet. Let go of those jeans that you could fit into your junior year of high school only because your significant other gave you mono. Get rid of that swimsuit you last packed on a college spring break trip, and while Target and Old Navy do have some cute swimsuit options it might be time to invest in a quality piece that flatters you and makes you feel like a million bucks.
As school and Fall sports get back into full swing and your schedule gets busier and busier, don’t forget about you. As you shuttle kids to sports, dance, band, whatever extracurricular activities keep you on the road and feeling like an Uber, take time for yourself, whether that’s an hour, day, or even taking yourself on a little trip. How glorious does that sound? Like we’ve talked about before, you can’t pour from an empty cup.
Speaking of cups, make yourself a cup of decaf tea. I love the combination of sleepy time tea, a splash of apple cider vinegar and a drizzle of local honey. This little homemade mocktail is yummy, helps me wind down for the evening and even sleep better, and the apple cider vinegar is good for the old digestion. Pair that cup of tea with a good book. Put down your phone for bonus points. Scrolling through Instagram or Facebook, playing the comparison game does nothing for your self-worth. The texts and emails can wait. I promise even twenty to thirty minutes of time spent indulging in a good book will rejuvenate you far more than social media will.
I know this column was a little heavier than usual, a touch all over the place, but fall for me has always been the opportunity for a fresh start — back to school, time to turn over a new leaf. I hope you make it a priority this fall to get reacquainted with the most important person in your life: you.
Before you or I can be the parent, employee, partner or friend we want to be, we have to find peace with ourselves. I know that is a lot easier for me to write than do, but hey, I’m a work in progress, I’m guessing, much like you.
I hope you find time to sit with yourself for a few minutes this week. Maybe take yourself out for a cup of coffee, meal, or heck, dessert for one. Donate or throw out those old clothes that no longer make you feel good. Put down your phone and indulge in a good book. Take a walk and enjoy this beautiful weather and fall foliage.