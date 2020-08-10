Food trucks — I’ve had some amazing culinary experiences at these kitchens on wheels. While Greeneville might have been a little behind the trend, we have a pretty healthy variety of trucks these days. I love that you can experience different cultures, enjoy fresh rather than overly processed packaged foods popular at many fast food establishments, and best of all fare at a reduced rate than what you’d normally pay at a sit-down style restaurant.
A common misconception I hear is that all food trucks serve is unhealthy, greasy foods. Not true. Most trucks make things from scratch using fresh ingredients.
Today I’ll review a few tried and true healthy tips no matter which food truck you might find yourself dining from and review healthy choices to make at some that you might find in our area.
Without further ado …
BBQ: I try to steer most of my clients, friends and family toward a pulled pork sandwich. I know many of you fear the bun, but it often keeps people from eating a plate full of pork as you’re limited to what fits between the bun. Just say no to the sauce. Sugar usually abounds, and sodium isn’t far behind. Add a little slaw to your sandwich and always pick water over soft drinks. Pass on popular menu items like ribs and bologna as they are both high in fat and sodium. If you see chicken and automatically think that’s the healthiest option on the menu, sadly you’re wrong. Dark meat at most places makes this choice a no-go.
Mexican: For healthier picks go with a couple small tacos, light on the cheese, heavy on the fresh veggies, grilled chicken, shrimp, or fish for your protein, or if you’re living that plant-based lifestyle go see if you can add black beans to your veggie taco for a nice plant based protein and fiber punch. Steer clear of “extras” like bacon, extra cheese, cheese sauce, sour cream or any taco that combines more than one meat. If you can’t say no to an order of chips, share them.
Gourmet Hot Dog Trucks: While I’m no promoter of a hot dog a day, you might be surprised that you can make a fairly healthy choice at these. The key is to keep it simple. Stick with an all-beef hot dog and top it off with mustard over mayo, a little chili for fiber and sauerkraut for probiotic benefits. Go light or skip the cheese, ketchup and relish. Hot dogs pack a sodium punch, so you don’t want to add condiments that are also high in sodium and often hidden sugars. Water always for your beverage and I’d be really happy if you found a way to incorporate some greens or fruit into this meal.
Greek: This is one of my personal favorite cuisines and food truck options. While the health benefits of a Mediterranean diet are many, this doesn’t always translate to what you’ll find at a Greek food truck. Gyros with ground lamb, beef or a combo of both aren’t the healthiest option. Many people think it’s the pita bread that makes a Gyro unhealthy – carbs getting a bad rap again. Go for the grilled chicken option if available. While I love a falafel ball, they are fried. Stick with a Greek salad, hummus, baba ganoush, or chicken souvlaki. Pita bread, fresh veggies and homemade hummus are hard to beat.
Coffee and Smoothie trucks: Healthier drink choices include my go-to latte, cappuccino, café au lait or just a basic cup of joe. When ordering an espresso or milk blended beverage like the ones mentioned above, go with almond, oat or skim milk for your dairy. If you’re a fan of the flavored ones, ask for one pump instead of the traditional two to three pumps that are included in most blended/specialty coffee drinks. If a smoothie is calling your name make sure it is made with real fruit, not fruit juice or added sugars.
As promised, these are some tried and true tips and tricks to help you make healthier choices no matter what food truck you might try. When it comes to picking your protein/meat, stick with naturally lean and healthier options like chicken, no dark meat please, shrimp or fish over beef or pork. If there is a meatless/plant-based option like beans, even better. Skip or go light on the fried food i.e. fries, potato or tortilla chips. Limit or skip the sauces/cheese-based toppings. Load up on fresh veggies, and always go with water or unsweet tea for your beverage.
Something I like to do if I’m dining food truck style, especially if it’s somewhere new, is share with a friend. Most food trucks have a “special” or something they’re known for that isn’t always healthy. Order one thing you know is a healthier choice, order that menu item you keep hearing about and share! Win-Win. You have a healthy, well balanced option and that more decadent something you’ve been dying to try.
Remember life is about balance. Eat reasonably well eighty percent of the time, plants, fruits, healthy carbs, lots of water, sleep, move your body in a healthy way, reduce your stress and most of all enjoy this life. Food is beautiful. It’s meant to be shared and enjoyed. Life is simply much too short.