Continuing our theme from last week, but don’t worry this isn’t turning into a gardening advice column. I’ll leave that to the experts like my mother-in-law. I’ve mentioned my non-green thumb or ability to kill most any plant. A cherry tomato plant, mint, basil and thyme. Easy, hearty and most importantly for me, hard to kill.
Mint
In addition to being delicious, this little gem has some pretty amazing health benefits. Helps soothe an upset tummy, freshens the breath, has been shown to help with those suffering from irritable bowel, has antifungal properties, helps with allergies and asthma, the list goes on and on. I love fresh mint in my smoothie, frozen into ice cubes to make a lovely, delicious tea, unsweet please, paired with fruit, so many yummy possibilities.
Thyme
An herb in the mint family, small but mighty, adding flavor to so many dishes. In addition to being tasty, thyme also provides some health benefits. Anti-inflammatory, antimicrobial and provides antioxidants, just to name a few. You can dry it or use it fresh. I love it with eggs, in soups, with roasted veggies, especially potatoes and carrots, on pizza, thrown into pasta sauce to punch up the flavor, the possibilities are nearly endless.
Basil
Last but not least, my hands down favorite. On pizza, to make a beautiful caprese salad, or paired with fruit like strawberries or melon. Basil has been shown to help fight depression, contains anti-inflammatory properties, can aid in slowing the release of sugar into the blood, promotes a healthy gut, what’s not to love?
My absolute favorite thing to make with basil is the recipe below. This is a combination of recipes I’ve tweaked over the years by searching for “vegan pesto recipe”. I love this thinned a little and paired with whole wheat noodles, roasted spaghetti squash, on a wrap or veggie burger, dip for fresh veggies, you name it I’ve paired it with this recipe.
Vegan Pesto
Ingredients:
Handful of pine nuts, toasted really adds to the flavor profile, pepitas aka pumpkin seeds or my personal favorite unsalted walnuts
Juice from a lemon
1 garlic clove
Generous sprinkle of sea salt and freshly ground black pepper
1 to 2 tablespoons of nutritional yeast
Heaping handful of basil
Heaping handful of spinach
Couple splashes of avocado or extra virgin olive oil, more to thin out.
Completely optional but I’ve also added a few sun-dried tomatoes
Instructions:
Combine all the ingredients, minus basil and spinach, and pulse in a food processor until combined. Add the basil and spinach and pulse until combined again. Drizzle in your olive oil and give it a few more pulses until smooth, to the consistency you desire. Like I mentioned above, you can add more oil if needed to thin out or use as a sauce. I like mine a little chunkier and, when mixed with still freshly cooked noodles or roasted spaghetti squash right out of the oven, it blends beautifully. Store any leftovers in a sealed container in the fridge.
I hope this week’s column inspires you to pick up a few herb plants. You can find these at one of our many wonderful local stores like Broyles, The GreeneHouse or your local farmer’s market.
Do you grow fresh herbs? What’s your favorite way to use them? Don’t be shy! I’d love to hear from you.